The United States Department of State announced on Saturday that the government intends to provide an additional $100 million civilian security assistance for the enhancement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs' security functions.

In a statement, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken explained that the additional funds would help the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs provide essential border security from Russian President Vladimir Putin's violent military attacks. The funds would also help the Ministry safeguard critical government infrastructure and sustain civil law enforcement functions.

"The increased funding will continue a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armored vehicles, and communication equipment for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine," Blinken said.

"With the U.S. government's vital assistance, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are playing a key role in rescuing victims of the Russian government's brutal assault, leading and protecting convoys of those displaced by attacks, and providing security to civilian areas torn apart by ruthless and devastating bombing," he stressed.

Blinken highlighted in the statement the United States' continued stand with NATO for the defense of Ukraine and its democracy. He also repeated calls for Putin to end the violence and his reign of terror.

Last Wednesday, March 23, Blinken declared Russia has committed war crimes against Ukraine citing several pieces of evidence that show the intentional attacks on civilians and civilian-occupied structures.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the U.S. government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine. Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources," Blinken declared.

Blinken said the United States is holding the Russian Federation and the Lukashenka regime in Belarus accountable for the unjust and unprovoked war crimes against Ukraine. The United States implemented this through the aid of its allies who have already applied powerful sanctions against Russia. The sanctions are on the largest financial institutions in Russia, which has made it difficult to find funding outside their territory. The US has particularly targeted the financial assets and networks of Russian and Belarusian elites including Putin and his council. This is on top of choking off Russian imports for key technologies.

The Voice of America reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday raised he is undergoing a new round of peace talks with Russia. Zelenskyy explained that the peace talks are out of him prioritizing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of his country. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is looking for peace without delay and disclosed an opportunity of meeting face-to-face with Putin in Turkey. He said the meeting is not bad and he intends to see its outcome.

According to Zelenskyy Turkey is one of the countries that could guarantee Ukraine's security issues. Having a third-party guarantor, he said, may prompt him to adopt a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, especially when it is will be put in a referendum.

More than 10 million Ukrainians have fled their country since Putin launched his "special military operations" five weeks ago. Russian forces continue to aggressively pound Ukrainian cities, with no change in their disposition to occupy the country. But despite the intensive attacks, President Joe Biden pointed out that Putin has failed to break the Ukrainian spirit, among others.

"Rather than breaking Ukrainian resolve, Russia's brutal tactics have strengthened the resolve. Rather than driving @NATO apart, the West is now stronger and more united than it has ever been," the Department of State tweeted Biden in saying on Sunday.