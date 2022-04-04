Hollywood actress and comedienne Wanda Sykes shared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" how her Oscars co-host Chris Rock reacted to the infamous slap incident during the awarding ceremonies last March 26.

Faithwire highlighted that Primetime Emmy Awardee Wanda Sykes revealed in the DeGeneres Show that Rock apologized for taking the limelight away from her and co-hosts Regina Hall and Amy Schumer.

"I hope he doesn't mind me saying this, but I saw Chris at Guy (Oseary's) party. And as soon as I walked up to him, the first thing he said was, 'I am so sorry,' and I'm like, 'Why are you apologizing?'" Sykes said.

"'It was supposed to be your night. You and Amy and Regina, y'all were doing such a great job. I'm so sorry this is now gonna be about this,'" she continued, quoting Rock.

During the Oscars Awards, Rock referred to Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett, as G.I. Jane 2 while he was on the stage. Jada has recently shaved her head due to alopecia or hair loss. The untoward joke was followed by giggles and laughter from the crowd and Smith walking towards Rock on the stage. Smith hit the latter before he walked back to his seat shouting that he keep away from his wife. The actor later apologized to Rock when he accepted the Best Actor award for the movie, "King Richard."

Smith remained in the venue despite the violence, which many found frustrating. Sykes said she found it shocking that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not do anything to correct Smith for what he did. She called it gross for it was very wrong to let Smith stay in the venue for the rest of the show.

"I was like, 'How gross is this?' This is just the wrong message. You assault someone, you get escorted out of the building. That's it," Sykes raised.

Besides Sykes, renowned comedian Jim Carrey also reacted against Hollywood's inaction to the incident. Carrey told "CBC Mornings" that Smith should have been escorted. Carrey emphasized how sickened he was by the standing ovation given to Smith when he received his award. Carrey revealed feeling how spineless Hollywood has become, which is an indication that they are not the cool club anymore.

Christian leaders also reacted negatively to Smith for assaulting Rock, such as Harvest Christian Fellowship Senior Pastor Greg Laurie. The pastor raised on his social media account that the incident is a good reminder to Smith and all Christians to always be careful in their highest moments. Laurie said it is in those moments that the devil will strike the most.

Smith has already issued a public apology on his Instagram account, admitting that the violence he committed is "poisonous and destructive." He also admitted that his behavior was "unacceptable and inexcusable" out of reacting "emotionally" to the joke. He explained that, though being accustomed to jokes, he felt differently about it since it hit on Jada's medical condition.

In addition, Smith stressed that he was wrong for being out of line, which in turn caused him embarrassment since it was "not indicative of the man I want to be." He underscored that there is just no place in the world for violence.

Meanwhile, Rock has finally broken his silence on the issue by joking about it during a comedy show in Boston. Rock admitted that he is still processing what happened, which he intends to talk about sometime in the future. Rock then went on to say that, in the meantime, he will just tell jokes about it.