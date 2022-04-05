Meagan Mousset and her family finally located the good Samaritan who helped her survive the deadly car accident last January in Summerville, South Carolina.

In a Facebook post, Mousset happily shared that he found the man who called 911 anonymously after she got injured in a car crash. She posted, "We found him! My family and I would like to say thank you to all of you! Because of y'all, we were able to find the man who saved my life! He asks that we respect his anonymity by not sharing his name because he is not seeking public recognition. I ask that we please respect his wishes. I am just so glad that he reached out to us! I couldn't be any happier! Thank you for all of the shares and for spreading the word!"

WCSC reported that Robin Kloes, her mother, was searching for the man who helped her heavily injured daughter be reported to 911. Based on the report, Mousset was seriously injured after the accident and was noticed by the man after five to seven hours in freezing rain. Her mother said that the anonymous call changed everything for Mousset. She wanted to find the man to thank him for what he did.

"You never know how your life can change in a split second. And mine changed in a split second," Mousset recounted. "The doctors said only 15 more minutes and I would have been dead. And they also said that they have no explanation as to how I survived."

The 22-year-old stayed for eight days in a coma and 38 days in the hospital receiving treatment for crush trauma and a traumatic brain injury. In a Facebook update, Kloes thanked everyone for supporting and praying for her daughter.

She said that Mousset had suffered from "crush trauma" and had undergone surgery for compartment syndrome in both of her legs. The surgery was necessary to release the pressure in her legs. Her kidneys also struggled to function which put her on dialysis. "Her poor body has been through hell and is swollen and bruised all over. She has numerous facial fractures that should heal on their own, honestly the least of her worries at this point," Kloes wrote.

"I pretty much spent 8 days in the hospital holding her hand and just praying to God that he didn't take my child from me," Kloes said. "They are the person that saved her life and I wish I could just say thank you and give you a big hug," she added.

Kloes expressed her gratitude to God for her daughter's recovery. She wrote in a Facebook post, "Grateful that the Good Lord answered me, and didn't take my child from me. Let those scars be a reminder that you can do hard things! You are a true miracle! You are going to do great things one day... and I have no doubt. It wasn't your time, and God has a plan for you. Stay the path, and as I always tell you...this too shall pass!"

Last March 31, Mousset finished her rehabilitation. She was able to walk again for a week and a half. She'll be continuing physical, occupational, and speech therapy in an outpatient hospital.