Passion worship singer Melodie Malone talked about what inspired the Passion Team to make an album, primarily to share their life experiences with Jesus.

In an interview with CBN News, Malone narrated how they came up with the idea of writing songs for the Passion Conference. According to her, they gathered in prayer and asked God what message they should share with people. She said "We had a writing camp at our church. We had invited a lot of friends there." They told people their intentions to write songs for Passion 2022 and trusted God on what would be the outcome.

Malone described the new record entitled "Burn Bright" as a reflection of God's kingdom. "It's incredible. I love the heartbeat behind "Passion" because it was Kingdom-oriented," she said. As for her, when people would gather for Jesus to worship Him, means this generation loves Jesus.

She also discussed the common notions of other people who challenged modern kinds of songs being sung in the church. According to her, when people thought about "worship" other people would regard it as an industry or a platform or somebody's position. Some people would take it as a "job" as a worship leader. "I think that gets us in a dangerous position because we are more likely to forget that it's what we are created to do," she explained.

According to the Christian singer, people must regard "worship" as a purpose. "It's our purpose on earth. We were created to know God and to worship Him in response," she said. "We want to steward well this whole idea of putting words in the mouths of people to be able to encounter God," she added.

She encouraged fellow Christians to remember that "Worship is a lifestyle." Worship wasn't a one-time event that happens on stage on Sunday morning.

"It's really what our entire lives are supposed to be about," she continued. She cited worship as being seen as an industry why people often forget what worship means.

Earlier this year, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium was covered by 65,000 college students worshipping Jesus through the Passion Conference 2022, Christianity Daily reported. Despite the decreasing number of young people who wanted to be a follower of Jesus, the Passion conference aimed to share Jesus with these college students globally.

Passion 2022 streamed six sessions live online in "real-time" using various languages including Arabic, Mandarin, French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. So that "every nation, tribe, people, and tongue" will hear the good news about Jesus."

Malone shared how happy she was to gather with people in worship with God. When asked about her favorite part of the conference, she said it was when Jenny Allen, one of the speakers at the conference, led the college students into a time of repentance and confession. "It's one of the moments where you saw students being vulnerable with each other and turned into one another," she explained. It let the students talk about their struggles and surrender it all to God.

Malone hoped for people to "burn bright" for the glory of God as they experience Him through their lives. She said, "That's what we want as people listen to the album too, that they'll encounter Jesus."

According to the Christian Beat, "Burn Bright" features worship leaders Melodie Malone, Kristian Stanfill, Chidima, Brett Younker, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Anna Golden. The album also features songs co-written by Patrick Mayberry, Jess Cates, Chidima Ubah, Jon Duke, Mia Fields, Jacob Sooter, Kristian Stanfill, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Anna Golden, Melodie Malone, Jessie Early, Brett Younker, and Ricky Jackson.