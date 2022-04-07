A new report claims that Russia is pushing green energy propaganda in the U.S. and the West.

Russia is reportedly behind the green energy propaganda spreading in the U.S. and West today that calls for the end to the dependence on fracking and energy from oil. Right now, the U.S. continues to be dependent on oil, which keeps Saudi Arabia, Russia, Venezuela and other oil producers earning money. This dependence places the U.S. at the mercy of other countries that produce oil. This is why some leaders are calling for green energy or renewable energy, so that the U.S. would stop being dependent on these other countries.

But a new report says that it is Russia that is behind the green energy propaganda in the West. According to The Gateway Pundit, one of the ways to "America's energy independence" is through "corrupt politicians who were open to altering this matter" combined with green energy propaganda that will "help soften the insanity of energy dependence." This is allegedly Russia's strategy.

According to the Gatestone Institute, Russia has influence on energy policies in the West by citing recent developments in the U.S. and Europe. First, Germany and several other European countries that have "largely banned fracking" caused them to "[pray] for favorable winds and weather as energy prices rise and fall depending on cloud cover and wind conditions," as cited by a Wall Street Journal editorial dated October 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, during the United Nations climate conference COP26 in 2021, powerful leaders "arrived in their private jets to complain about the plague of air industry emissions" and discuss how regular citizens are "harming the planet with our way of life." The Chief Scientific Adviser of the British government, Patrick Vallance argued that people must decrease meat consumption and fly less. But up to 400 private jets had flown to the UN climate conference.

"European leaders have handicapped themselves on energy in the name of pursuing a climate agenda that will have no effect on the climate but is raising energy prices, harming consumers and industry, and is now empowering the bullies in the Kremlin," the report alleged.

Last week, green energy activists were upset over President Joe Biden's decision to release 180 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next six months, and then use this revenue from the sales to refill the stockpile, the Washington Examiner reported. President Biden urged Congress to pass legislation to place fines on oil companies with unused federal drilling permits or dormant wells on federally leased land.

This response by the Biden administration came days after a coalition of almost a hundred "climate, veteran, foreign policy, and progressive organizations" launched a campaign to push the U.S. government to make "swift investments in clean energy to reduce our dependence on foreign authoritarian leaders like Vladimir Putin and oil companies that are price-gouging Americans at the pump."

"Russia's invasion of Ukraine reaffirms that America must lead the world in a clean energy transition. Our dependence on fossil fuel empowers authoritarians like Vladimir Putin, rogue oil-producing nations, and price-gouging oil companies," the group argued in a statement. They also called for "immediate action to invest in domestic clean energy jobs and end our dependence on fossil fuel."