Healing Place Church San Antonio Pastor Warren Beemer was killed in a violent car crash in Louisiana, leaving behind an entire community in mourning.

Faithwire reported that the 52-year-old Beemer, a father of three, died on the spot when his 2009 Mini Cooper collided with an 18-wheeler at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

WAFB9 said the accident happened on Friday night. The Louisiana State Police identified Beemer after investigating the two-vehicle accident that happened on I-10, which is west of West Baton Rouge Parish's LA Highway 415. The police said Beemer was traveling east on I-10 when he hit the back of the 18-wheeler upon approaching stopped traffic.

Beemer died even though he had his seatbelts on. The 18-wheeler's driver, on the other hand, sustained minor injuries and also had his seatbelt on. The 18-wheeler driver was then brought to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to the Healing Place Church San Antonio, Beemer is a "true man of God" and "a servant with every ounce of his being." He is also a friend, father, son, savior, and die-hard LSU fan. The pastor is survived by his wife, Faith; two daughters, Susie and Katie; and son, Max, who is still a young child.

"As a resident of San Antonio, Texas and a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, he spread the word of God far and wide, making sure everyone knew their worth," the church said.

Family Worship Center Associate Pastor Gabriel Swaggard said so many are heartbroken for the death of Beemer, who happened to be a close friend of his. Swaggard said Beemer is a graduate of Family Christian Academy and previously served as the youth pastor of Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge in the 1990s. This was before Beemer moved to Texas. Beemer was Swaggard's youth pastor when he was 12 years old.

In Texas, Beemer also served as Youth Pastor in San Antonio's Cornerstone Church. Beemer's ministry in Cornerstone under Pastor John Hagee from September 1996 to August 2008 grew to 1,000 youth from 80. This membership excluded the other thousands that attend during special events and outreaches.

"We may not understand it. But once again, we have to know that everything that God does is right, and we have to trust him for that," Swaggart lamented.

"Everything God does is right. We may not understand it. But everything he does is right. And secondly, I know where he is. And that's the most important thing," he reiterated, pertaining to Beemer.

Swaggard recounted how Beemer, who he considers as his mentor, influenced him with his love for people. He said there was never a person Beemer encountered that had a negative thing to say about him. Beemer was a very loving person and his legacy is "Love God. Love People."

In addition, Swaggard said Beemer left a big impact on a lot of people. He revealed that many young men and women are in ministry because of the late pastor because he touched and changed their lives. Swaggard said, though devastating, that is the legacy Beemer leaves behind and many would like to imitate.

The Healing Place Church San Antonio invited people to donate to the GoFundMe account created for Beemer's bereaved family. Beemer's nephew, Robbie, created the account to sustain the financial burdens of the family in the pastor's absence. Robbie described his uncle as a great man who will be missed by all who loved and knew him. He will be remembered for always saying that, "It's a GOOD day!"