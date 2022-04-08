A single mother changed her perspective about motherhood after unexpectedly giving birth to a healthy baby boy in a hotel bathroom during her business trip in Georgia last week.

Victoya Venise, now a mother of two, said that her due should be still in two months. "They actually thought my due date was May 15 because I was so small. So that was kind of the conflict with them. They thought I was not as far as long," she said.

She revealed that the exceptional condition of her delivery made her change her initial plans to put the baby up for adoption. "No, you're mine, I'm going to take care of you," she said to her child. "If I could literally bring you into the world by myself, I think I could take care of you."

Irvine Police told that Venise thought of being infected by the same stomach bug that was plaguing her 4-year-old daughter, NY Post reported. So, she used the toilet in her hotel bathroom but soon realized that she wasn't sick but was actually in labor. "I had just come back from urgent care with my daughter. And she had a stomach bug," she said. "By the time I realized it was a baby and not poop, it was just too late."

She recounted, "I turned around, and it was the baby, and I was like 'gasp.' I hurried up, and I grabbed him out of the toilet. I found a towel and I wrapped him up. I was sitting on the toilet and I called my mom."

She called her mom to tell her what she and her baby went through. Her mother told her to call 911. "I was like, Mom I just had the baby. I was like, he fell in the toilet. She was like, Call 911, call 911!"

She told 11Alive in an interview that the eventful delivery encouraged her to be strong. "It happened to teach me that you can do this. Even though I'm a single mom, you can take care of him. It gave me more courage and made me believe I can do this. If I can do that, I must be able to do a lot."

The mother named the newborn baby Rocky after her grandfather's nickname. "Rocky is a nickname that was given to my grandfather," she said. "And I just thought that it was kind of so befitting because it was like you had a rocky start, but you're going to be strong and you're a fighter."

Later on, Venise and her newborn baby, Rocky, were in good condition after being treated and discharged from the hospital despite the dangerous delivery.

"I feel like the experience made me connected to him and made me want to keep him. So, I'm going to keep him," she said.

Venise worked as a graphic designer and social media manager. She planned to take some time off when she finished her current projects. She also planned to move back to Atlanta to be closer to her mom.