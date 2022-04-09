A three year old girl is now fighting for her life after she was stabbed by a man up to 11 times.

In Las Vegas, Nevada, a man has been accused of stabbing a three year old girl several times, alleging that he was trying to "get the demons out of her." The suspect was identified as 28 year old Alan Wilson, who stabbed the child during a home Bible study in their home on March 31.

According to Faithwire, there were five more family members gathered with Wilson at the time. A report said that the attack occurred during a Bible study, during which witnesses claimed that the suspect attacked the child from behind. Another family member reportedly wrestled the knife out of the suspect's hand, while others rushed to help the wounded child.

"I need to get the demons out of her," a witness quoted Wilson saying during the attack. "I need to save her."

Wilson then fled the scene but was later located by the police. KTNV-TV reported that he was then charged with attempted murder, child abuse, and battery charges. The child was rushed over to the local fire station and then the hospital following the attack.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the three year old required at least three surgeries after sustaining damage to her spleen, kidney, and an artery, with stab wounds to several parts of her body. The child was stabbed seven times in the back and sustained other wounds to her armpit, forearm, hand, and right tricep. Doctors said she would need additional surgeries to repair the injuries.

Wilson was captured by the police at a nearly 7-Eleven convenience store, where he was taken into custody within an hour after his attack on the child. WECT reported. The suspect first appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday. His bail was set at $250,000. WEAU-TV reported that the child is now "fighting for her life" following the attack.

Similarly in Detroit, Michigan, a two year old boy was allegedly stabbed in the chest by his own mother, who is now in police custody, Click on Detroit reported. The stabbing occurred on Saturday morning, during which police said the mother drove to the child's father's home on Pierson Street. Commander Arnold Williams of DPD's sixth precinct said that evidence showed how the primary suspect in the stabbing was the boy's own mother.

"She did give us a story that it was her boyfriend that did it, but the boyfriend was at his home asleep," Williams reported. "He has cameras around his house. So at this time, we believe that the mother was responsible for this violence against her own child."

According to WWJ 950 News Radio, the child's father took him to the hospital, where he is expected to recover. It is yet unclear if the mother will be facing charges after evidence pointed to her being the primary suspect and blaming another for her alleged crime. Authorities have not yet released the woman's identity and age.