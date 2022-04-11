Hundreds of acts of violence were committed against Indian Christians in 2021 alone, groups say.

A coalition of Indian American Christian groups have recorded at least 761 incidents of violence against Christians in India last year, which include cases of lynching and armed assaults. The groups urge the U.S. and European governments to take action and impose sanctions on officials who promote such violence and exclusion against religious minorities in India.

"The year 2021 has proven to be the most violent year for Christians in India," John Prabhudoss, the chairman of the Federation of Indian American Christian Organizations of North America (FIACONA), announced during a press conference in Washington D.C., as reported by the Christian Post.

FIACONA has reportedly documented and analyzed up to 761 incidents, which actual number they believed is likely to be much higher, as most incidents are not reported. This is because Christians and other minorities, especially in rural areas, do not trust the police, Prabhudoss said. He added, "The current hostile environment in India amplifies that distrust."

Prabhudoss revealed that a survey conducted by FIACONA in Indian states where the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is governing showed that up to 72% of Christians believe that local police will not protect their lives, property, liberty, or way of life. FIACONA's report also revealed that people view India's judiciary as not being independent and impartial.

The report alleged that India's courts have been " passing judgments favoring views of the political establishments rather than based on legal merits of the cases" and that many of its recent judgements have causes suspicion among people as to whether "the integrity of the high courts is compromised." India's common citizens and religious minorities "observe and feel" that the government is implementing the "majoritarian ideology" or "Hindutva."

The report added that the government is "subservient to" the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, an umbrella Hindu nationalist group and its several associates who "[specialize] in radical and violent means to exclude and demean the Christians." Not only is FIACONA criticizing the Indian government, but the Indian media outlets and social media giants as well. It accused them of aligning with Hindu nationalists who incite attacks on religious minorities and call for their genocide.

The report revealed that most print and TV media companies are either "controlled or owned by tycoons who are in league with the Hindu nationalist ecosystem," adding that even social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter in India are "manipulated by the radical Hindu sympathizers."

In fact, on December 17 to 19, 2021, a Hindu nationalist-leaning religious assembly called Dharma Sansad that was held in the city of Haridwar in the northern state of Uttarakhand discussed the genocide of religious minorities. A different Hindu nationalist group in the southern state of Karnataka also called for genocide on February 25 this year. Moreover, India's "anti-conversion" laws are continuously used to persecute religious minorities.

"We recommend that India-based non-state actors and key officials that promote violence and exclusion of religious minorities from the society be identified and sanctioned by the United States and European governments," FIACONA's report urged.