The 24-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been pronounced dead on the scene after he got hit by a dump truck while walking on a South Florida highway.

Florida Highway Patrol Spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda did not indicate the reason why Haskins was on the highway at the time, CBN News reported. The road has been closed for several hours following the accident.

"He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic," Miranda told the Associated Press.

Haskins' death caused an outpour of grief from the National Football League, especially from former teammates with the Steelers and Washington Commanders. "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said.

"He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many," Tomlin explained.

"I am truly heartbroken. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time," he said.

Haskins continued his career in January 2021 when The Steelers signed him a one-year restricted free agent tender. He revealed in a statement last March that being a quarterback for the Steelers was a dream come true. "I've wanted to be a quarterback my entire life. Being a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a dream," he said.

"He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew him and loved him," Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder told ESPN News.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera was "absolutely heartbroken" to know about Haskins' death. "Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," he recounted. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time," he continued.

As a tribute to Haskins, Ohio State posted a picture of Haskin on Twitter with a description, description "Leader. Legend. Forever a Buckeye."

WLWT News reported that Haskins started to play one season at Ohio State and became "one of the best players in college football." He broke records in his final season with the Buckeyes in 2018. Former OSU head coach Urban Meyer posted "Heartbroken to hear of the loss of Dwayne Haskins Jr. My thoughts and prayers go out to his incredible family. One of the greatest QBs in Ohio State history, but an even better son, teammate, and friend. God Bless!"