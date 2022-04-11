"Save the innocence of our kids" is the battle cry of Let Us Worship Founder Sean Feucht who held the "Hold The Line For Our Kids" rally in front of the Walt Disney Studio headquarters in Burbank, California last April 6.

The Christian Post reported that former Bethel Church worship artist Sean Feucht held a massive protest against Disney's all-out opposition to Florida's Parental Rights in Education Law, which bans schools from teaching gender identity and sexual orientation from Kindergarten to Grade Three. The rally has a petition counterpart, "Parents Fight Back," that invites parents and all Christians to take a stand against major companies like Disney who have declared a crusade against the Florida law.

During the rally, Feutch led the singing of worship songs and spoke against Disney's activism on the LGBTQ ideology. The musician-missionary invoked the name of Jesus to bring to light whatever ill activities Disney has lined up to support the LGBTQ community through their gigantic influence on children and families. While attendees of the rally held signs that urge the gigantic company to "Let kids be kids." While others urged the public with signages that read, "Boycott Disney" and "Disney stop grooming our children."

"We call for every wall of perversion to come down in Jesus' name. We call for every wall to strip the innocence of our kids to come down. God, we pray that you would expose Disney for what it is, expose this corporation, bring everything that's been hidden into the light," Feucht said.

Feucht criticized the company for taking an active part in the sexual indoctrination of children as early as Kindergarten. He also announced that there will be a series of upcoming "Hold the Line for Our Kids" rallies in all Disney theme parks in the country.

"I think we're going to do this in Orlando, we're going to do this in Anaheim, we're going to do this until things change," Feucht revealed.

In line with his petition, the worship artist tweeted on Friday that he has already gathered 40,000 signatures and will soon be able to reach their target of 100,000. The petition invites parents to tell Disney that their children are not "the property of the woke expert class who believe they know better how to raise our kids." The petition's website includes the form where parents can signup and a video explaining what the petition is all about.

The petition's video begins with a clip taken from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' speech regarding the Parental Rights Education law, which the mainstream media and LGBTQ community has maliciously tagged as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. DeSantis, in the video clip, spoke against schools injecting the LGBTQ agenda into the minds of young children, which he doesn't want to be done to his own children.

The video then moved to news clippings on the divide happening within the Disney company's organization. Then it beckoned worshippers and parents to respond to what Disney is doing by fighting back against it through the petition and attendance at the rally.

While Feucht and other individuals make a stand in support of the law, Disney and other companies are similarly working from their end to repeal it. Faithwire reported that Disney has joined media outlets in a nationwide ad campaign against the Parental Rights in Education law. ABC13 News elaborated that the public service announcement was created by the Gay Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD). The ad is specifically worded against the law, allegedly to protect families from a political agenda targeting trans kids. The ad will be released this week in Disney outlets like Paramount, WarnerMedia, and Comcast.

"There are some politicians who are trying to tear my family apart, simply because my son is transgender. Trans kids don't have a political agenda. They are just kids. They just want to be left alone. My family is just like yours, we love our kids unconditionally and we will never stop fighting for them. Stand with us. Protect our families," the script of the ad's main character, a tansgender girl, read.

ABC13 News revealed that Disney has hired its first openly transgender actor, Talisa Garcia, to star in its Lucasfilm-produced series "Willow" that will air on the Disney+ Channel. The company has also employed a new pro-LGBT executive in the person of Kristina Schake as part of its reaffirmed commitment to the LGBTQ+ commitment, which CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement in March before the Parental Rights in Education became a law.