Most Americans believe that lessons taken from Easter and Passover have implications on the future of the country.

A new survey has found that over two-thirds of likely voters in the United States believe that the moral lessons drawn from the Christian celebration of Easter and the Jewish observance of the Passover are important in "ensuring a strong America for future generations. The survey that was conducted by The Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group showed how likely U.S. voters felt about these religious practices.

The Christian Post reported that the survey was conducted on April 5 to 8 among 1,079 likely general election voters, with a margin of error of 2.99% at the 95% confidence level. The survey gained insights on how people viewed Easter Sunday, the annual Christian celebration of the Resurrection of Jesus, and Passover, the annual Jewish observance celebrating the Exodus out of Egypt in ancient history.

According to the results of the "Nationwide Issues Survey" dated April 2022, 72.6% said they believe that the "moral lessons found in the holidays of Easter and Passover" are "somewhat important" or "very important" to ensuring that the country remains strong in the future. More than half or 52.6% of respondents said the moral lessons were "very important," while 20% said they were "somewhat important." Conversely, only 11% said that the lessons were "not very important," while 16.4% said they were "not important at all."

Researchers also found a significant cultural divide among the survey respondents. More than half or 66.6% of Republicans said the lessons from Easter and Passover were "very important," compared to just 35.9% of Democrats. Moreover, while only a small percent (8.7%) of Republican likely voters said that moral lessons were "not important at all," more than one-fourth or 27.8% of Democrat respondents said the same.

Convention of States Action president Mark Meckler said in a press release that he believed the survey results showed what is contrary to popular belief that Americans do not "place less and less value on faith."

"Parents want our children to be taught to know and respect God, value freedom, observe the golden rule, and to achieve a good and great society through hard work and sacrifice," Meckler remarked. "These are some of the fundamental values taught to us through our Judeo-Christian heritage. This is the foundation of all that is exceptional about the United States of America."

Convention of States Action, which is a conservative group based in Houston, Texas founded in 2013, is geared towards holding a national states convention in the U.S. to advocate for reforms that combat the influence of federal government bureaucracy. The group believes that, "Unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. shouldn't be allowed to make sweeping decisions that impact millions of Americans. But right now, they do."

The group is advocating that Americans should "decide what's best for you and your family" and not the federal government. This is evident in the way the U.S. government has implemented COVID vaccine mandates and allowed censorship in mainstream and Internet media.