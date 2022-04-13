A Christian pro golfer shared how faith helped find the best caddie for him.

Professional golfer Scottie Scheffler has made a name for himself as an athlete on the Professional Golfers' Association. But his success is not without the assistance of his caddie. But choosing one was not an easy task as he wanted someone who was a dedicated Christian like himself. So for the Professional Golfers' Association Tour he chose Ted Scott, who worked with Bubba Watson for 15 years on the PGA Tour but left the partnership at the end of the 2021 season.

According to Charisma News, Scheffler and Scott would regularly meet for Bible study months before Scheffler encouraged Scott to forgo retirement and go on tour with him instead. In describing Scott, Scheffler said, "He keeps things loose."

"We have a lot of fun together. I respect him a lot as a person, and I respect his work ethic as a caddie," Scheffler, who is 25 years old and is World Number 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking, admitted. "And so, for me, it's been a pretty easy relationship so far just because I respect him so much."

During a conversation with the Sports Spectrum Podcast, Scott explained that God's presence in his life has made life on the PGA Tour a lot less stressful amidst the pressure.

"People a lot of times think, well, if you become a Christian, God's just gonna make everything easy for you, and that's not the case," Scott, who helped Watson win two Masters titles in 2012 and 2014, shared of his work and faith. "But having the God of the universe, the Creator, on your side just makes things a lot easier to deal with."

Scott added, "The principles of the Bible are something that, when you use them, you can see it manifest in your life." This is something Scheffler agreed to. Describing himself as a "Chrisitan guy," the pro golf athlete said that it is important to spend one's life with people he or she enjoys. The "most important advice" he could give anyone was, "Find something you enjoy doing, and enjoy doing it with other people."

Paul Tesori, who is Scott's good friend, told Golf Digest that Scott and Scheffler talked "for quite a while" before agreeing to work together. He recounted how Scott observed Scheffler have "a habit of getting a little angry on the golf course," which was what Scott wanted the young golfer to work on.

"Ted being a veteran, almost 50 years old, being out here for so long, he was able to say: 'I want to come work for you, but you have got to promise me that you're going to work on these areas,'" Tesori shared. "And not only did Scottie say yes, he has absolutely done it."

Recently, Scott took to Instagram to share insights on the Holy Week. He encouraged his followers to "look into the meaning behind Good Friday" because for him personally, the "significance" of Good Friday "changed [his] life indefinitely."