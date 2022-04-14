A pastor warned against the worsening evil in society today which may lead to economic and security disaster. Pointing out that Christians must lead the fight in addressing this concern, he urged them to first tackle the rising "lukewarm Christianity" among the churches.

In his article on The Christian Post, Shane Idleman lamented about the progression of evil at an "alarming rate" and the believers' cold response towards it.

Idleman is the founder and lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship in California. He also wrote a number of books, including "If My People," "Desperate for More of God" and "Help! I'm Addicted."

The minister explained that despite the emergence of "calamity, decadence and perversion," he observed that Christians seem to just ignore what they are seeing and even churches are not doing anything to address the needs of people.

Thus the significance of revival.

The Bible already warned the believers against "lukewarm Christianity" in Revelation 3:14-22. In the passage, God cautioned the church in Laodicea that he will reject it for being "neither hot nor cold."

"I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm-neither hot nor cold-I am about to spit you out of my mouth," the LORD says in Revelation 3:15-16.

Further to Idleman's article, he said that it is time "to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted."

The pastor added that people need to plead God for His presence that He may relent from His judgment and bless them.

"America crossed a dangerous line years ago. Instead of repenting and turning back to God, we have walked further into the deep waters of ungodliness. The decadence and brutality in our streets are unparalleled in our history as despair overcomes our land," he said.

Despite this mistake, Idleman remains "hopeful" given the instances in history wherein God brings revival to His people during the darkest hours, like the "awakening" that occurred in Wales in 1904.

He reminded, however, that revival will cost people as what the LORD unveiled to him when he prayed for it several years ago.

Idleman warned that the much needed awakening "will ruin" the schedule, dignity, image and reputation of a "well balanced" person because the presence of God will break people and humble them like "little children."

"The proud and self-righteous will not be able to stand in My presence. The doubter and unbeliever will either run for fear or fall on their knees and worship Me - there can be no middle ground. The church will never be the same again," the LORD further revealed to the pastor.

But the minister reiterated that now is the time for people to repent and "completely" turn to God which must begin by prayer and fasting.

"It's time to break up our fallow ground and seek the Lord while He still may be found (Hosea 10:12). We provide the sacrifice; He provides the fire," Idleman concluded.