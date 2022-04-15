Outspoken Christian basketball player Stephen Curry responded to the idea that his biggest rival, LeBron James, wants to play with him as a team.

Curry said during his longtime Warriors teammate Draymond Green's podcast, "Volume Sports," that "It's surreal because I will never be so far removed from the time, I was in Detroit for the Sweet Sixteen, and this dude was in his fourth or fifth year in the league, and he's coming to my game, supporting and cheering - even at the place he was at in his career, the future superstar and Hall-of-Famer and potential greatest of all-time," the New York Post reported.

"The fact that we're 13 years removed and he's saying that is still crazy. Not a lot of people know this, but he gave me a jersey when I was in college at Davidson, and I still have it on the wall at my parents' house back in Charlotte. He [signed] it - to the king of basketball in North Carolina," he added.

James said in a preview for his show "The Shop" that Curry would be one of the players he'd most want to be teammates with. Initially, in the podcast 95.7 The Game's Steiny & Guru, Curry has been asked what would he feel about James' comments.

"That is phenomenal. When did he say that, on The Shop? Well, he got his wish. He was the [All-Star] captain. He's picked me in the last two All-Star games. I don't know if that suffices, but I'm good right now," he responded.

"I mean whenever you get the interest or curiosity of what it would be like to play with arguably, an MVP-caliber dude like he is, one of the greatest of all time, cool. I guess I made it. We can all live in that fantasy world though," he added.

The New York Post reported that Curry's focus right now is winning his fourth championship with the Warriors, alongside longtime teammates Green, Klay Thompson, and Andre Iguodala. The Warriors hold the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

He recently signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors. The notable player isn't just well known for playing basketball. He is also vocal about his faith and love for God. In January 2021, he gave glory to God for his 62 points, the best performance of his career. "Tonight, was fun! Sometimes you don't have to say anything. Stay present, stay in the moment...Have fun. All glory to God," he posted on Instagram.

Curry's faith can be distinguished in action both on and off the court. He told Faithwire about his testimony, "There are so many things we have to work to overcome in this life but Jesus and his work on the cross, He paid the ultimate price for us. So, I am proud to be a child of God."