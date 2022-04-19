"The Case for Heaven" has been extended to a two-week at-home release after becoming a box-office hit.

After hitting theaters last April 4-6, it became Fathom Event's top-grossing faith film for 2022 and its 15th top-grossing faith film of all time, Christian Headlines reported.

"We are honored to be Fathom Events #1 Faith Film of 2022. We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support The Case for Heaven in theaters," film members shared in a post.

"The Case for Heaven" can now be purchased at Vimeo for home viewing for a limited period. The new faith-based documentary film featured journalist Lee Strobel in his journey to learn more about heaven and the afterlife. For him, these works would equip the next generation better understand what they believed in.

"I am so excited to bring this film to at-home audiences around the world," Strobel said. "If you missed the three-day Fathom event, you still have time to experience the eye-opening testimonies of people who had a brush with death."

In a news release, Sandoval Studios and K-Love Films would be bringing the hit documentary home to audiences for two weeks. "Good news... If you missed Case for Heaven (or want to watch again), we are having an at-home encore! It's time to grab some popcorn, invite some friends, and bring this movie to your home!" K-Love Radio tweeted.

North American Mission Board Senior VP of Evangelism and Pastoral Johnny Hunt commended the work of Strobel in his Twitter post, "Lee Strobel makes the 'case for Heaven'. This is very well done and [narrated]. Thanks, Lee Strobel."

For the celebration of Jesus' resurrection, Strobel shared in an interview his life testimony from being an atheist to becoming a Christian. He narrated, "My wife has become a Christian; I was an atheist. I thought this was terrible news to me. I was going to divorce her. But then I thought I could disprove to her the resurrection. Then that would cost Christianity to crumble."

"So, I spent two years of my life using my journalism training and my legal training. I have a degree in law school to investigate historical records. And I found, first of all, we have incredible evidence that Jesus was truly dead after being crucified, even the Journal of the American Medical Association says that" he continued.

He also noted accounts of witnesses who saw Jesus resurrected from the dead, the empty tomb, and the nine ancient sources inside and outside the New Testament confirming that disciples encountered the resurrected Jesus. "That's an avalanche of historical data. It brought me to the conclusion that Christianity wasn't based on a legend or wishful thinking or make-believe but based on a solid foundation of historical truth," he said.

American Radio Host and Commentator Dan Bongino said in return that Strobel's book had helped him change his life. "Your book, The Case for Christ, legitimately changed my life...thank you for writing it."