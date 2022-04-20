A Michigan woman who spent nearly 13 years of her life in a wheelchair and has been on a ventilator for years due to postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and autonomic dysfunction miraculously healed after she lifted her hands to God in worship.

Dani Laurion and his husband narrated her healing story in a video released by the Diocese of Lansing. In a special healing service at Saint Mary Cathedral in March 2022, Laurion cited Mary Ely's word about people reaching out their hands to God while worshipping. She said, "Think about it as if your hands are up and you're reaching your father as a child. And when you're a child, you'd reach up and ask your dad to hold you."

So then that night of worship she reached out her hands to God like a child reaching for his Father. "I reached up, and I just said, 'I need you, and I need you to hold me and just take care of me,'" Dani said.

Sitting beside Laurion was her husband Doug, who narrated that someone leading the healing service at the church received a "word of knowledge that somebody's lungs were being inflated." As she felt the sensation, she recounted, "I felt like there was somebody had turned the water on in both of my ears. It was going down my body."

Dani looked at her husband and decided to remove her ventilator. According to him, if the vent came apart from her, it was an emergency to reconnect it because she wasn't breathing. So, it's quite different this time, though "she removed it, there was no panic, no emergency."

"She spent the whole evening kind of that way," he added. Aside from breathing without a ventilator, Dani was also able to walk after an altar call. She hasn't stopped walking since. Doug said, "I'm not expecting her to be walking. I'm thinking the miracle is here."

He happily described her wife's development "as if she always walked and never been messed up." He said the next morning Dani jumped on the bed. "It's been a while," she said giggling.

Dani said that her family, medical doctors, nurses, and therapists were all in shock after knowing the amazing story of healing. Her therapist and nurse came to see her, "We kind of punked both of them because we put her back in the wheelchair and just had her sitting there," Doug said. Then the nurse exclaimed, "You're not connected! You're not attached. What is happening?!"

She stood up to show them she can already walk by herself. She said, "Do you believe in the power of prayer?"

Father Karl Pung of Saint Mary Cathedral in Lansing, Michigan said "There is no way to explain it. God simply chose to act and grant her the grace that now she can breathe where she couldn't breathe before around; she can walk where she couldn't walk before around."

"There is no medical explanation...I'm happy to see both certainly the miracles of her coming off the vent and walking...but I'm more excited about what happened inside," he added.

Over the last six months, the couple grew deeper in faith. They're both thankful for the gift that God has given Dani.