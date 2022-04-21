Amidst Russia's relentless assault on Ukraine, a Christian in Lviv shared about an encouraging revelation from God that the latter is heading for victory.

Speaking to CBN News, Arsen Kotenee, a local resident, unveiled that during a time of prayer in their church, he received a message from the LORD that Russia is doomed for defeat.

"I just started praying in my spirit and I received this word Russia will be defeated, Russia will be defeated," he said.

Until last week, Lviv was considered as a safe part of the country. But despite the recent missile attacks in the city resulting to injuries and some of loss of lives, Kotenee stated that he is not afraid.

"Actually, I'm not scared because I understand my life belongs to Christ," he said.

He added that he and his family are not planning to leave, declaring their trust in God.

Kotenee disclosed that in spite of the rocket attacks the city is receiving, the people remain safe.

"When you hear all the dangers, don't be in panic, pray like a shield, when you pray, lift up your hands, so that's what we are doing. When we hear all the bad news, all the rockets. Yes, we get a lot of rockets in our city Lviv too. But praise God, we are doing OK," he said.

The news outlet shared that on Sunday before the Holy Week, churches were filled with believers to pray for their country's success.

Helena, another resident of the city, said that they are claiming for the rise of Ukraine, mirroring the risen Christ.

"We strongly believe the enemy will fall down and we will have the victory," she further stated.

Since the war started, Israel tried to maintain its neutrality between Russia and Ukraine by declining the latter's request for military equipment and opted to provide a huge amount of humanitarian assistance instead.

But according to The Times of Israel, the horrifying images of Russia's devastation in Bucha, particularly on the civilians, changed Israel's position.

In a statement released by the office of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Israel is already processing the procurement of helmets and flak jackets. He pointed out, however, that the protective equipment will be given to the Ukrainian rescue forces and civilian organizations, not the army.

Ukraine continues to urge for nations to aid its military with arms.

In one of the latest tweets by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, he raised an online campaign declaring this request.

"Join millions of voices in a global social media campaign: #ArmUkraineNow," part of his statement says.

As reported by CNN, Zelensky said that the Ukrainian forces have insufficient weapons to fight for Mariupol which is currently besieged by the Russian army.

Heavily controlled by the Russians, the city's last defense lies on the Ukrainian forces sheltering in Azovstal iron and steel plant.

Though Vladimir Putin reportedly dismissed the plan to attack the compound, he ordered for its siege. The civilians, who are also taking refuge in that place, are revealed to be in desperate condition, wherein women and children are hungry and cold, while the wounded are dying everyday due to the lack of food, water and medicine.

Despite this bleak situation, Ukraine can look forward into a bright future given the revelation of its upcoming victory against the invading Russian army.