Cuban authorities reportedly sentenced a Protestant pastor to eight years after he participated in nationwide peaceful protests against the country's communist regime, highlighting the government's harsh crackdown on religious activities and peaceful demonstrations.

In a press release, the United Kingdom-based Christian Solidarity Worldwide reported that Pastor Lorenzo Rosales Fajardo has been detained for charges including "disrespect" and "public disorder" since July 2021. The organization noted that the sentence of Fajardo has been decided after his trial in December 2021, however, the "parties" involved haven't been officially informed until the Cuban government responded to the joint communication sent by the United Nations.

Cuban authorities have asserted in their letter that Reverend Fajardo, leader of the independent, non-denominational Monte de Sion Church in Palma Soriano, does not belong to a 'recognized church' and has not been subjected to any government persecution.

According to the statement, his 2011 departure from the Open Bible denomination was an internal decision by the religious group and not influenced by any persecution by the government. However, letters written by denominational leadership at the time indicated that the leaders had spoken with government officials about Reverend Rosales Fajardo's work and that their talks with the government were a factor in their decision to ask him to leave the religious group.

The government response claimed Fajardo's involvement in an attack on the Cuban Communist Party headquarters in Palma Soriano on 11 July that left seven 'agents of order' and one civilian wounded. In contrast to footage and photographs depicting armed police officers and Black Berets paramilitary attacking unarmed protesters in the middle of the street and Fajardo being held in a chokehold. They also denied allegations of violence against Fajardo, including the beating that left him unconscious.

CSW UK negated the Cuban government statement regarding the giving of information to the pastor's wife, Maridilegnis Carballo. Authorities "falsely states" that they informed the pastor's wife within 24 hours of the detention of her husband and her son. The organization said that "Mrs. Carballo was unable to confirm the location of her husband until 14 July, while her son, who arrived home seven days later, was transported in vehicles with blacked-out windows and is still unsure of where he was held."

According to the organization, Mrs. Carballo was in "shock and anguish" after learning of the eight-year imprisonment sentence to her husband through the government response to the UN. She said, "I don't know if I can bear so much injustice and so many lies... how painful to see the disgraceful condition of the government of this nation. They speak of procedures and yet they have mostly just said lies. So many lies... there was no violence and in [Reverend Rosales Fajardo] even less so. Even in the trial, they were unable to prove that. He did not use violence against anyone and that was made more than clear. They know that we are all witnesses to their lies. They no longer even have the shame to hide their lies."

CSW's Head of Advocacy and Americas Team Leader Anna Lee Stangl blasted the Cuban government for its "unconscionable" way of informing Fajardo's indictment via public letter before informing his family first.

Stangl said, "We share Mrs. Carballo's frustration at the blatant lies that make up the majority of the government's response, which constitutes a poor attempt to justify its treatment of Reverend Rosales Fajardo."

On behalf of CSW UK, she also called upon the Cuban government for "Fajardo's immediate release and all of those detained in connection with the 11 July protests, and to cease its harassment of all religious leaders."