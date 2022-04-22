A Middle Eastern missionary shared how Jesus Christ moved among the Muslims in a country that forbids sharing the good news of salvation with its people.

A missionary told McLean Bible Church Pastor David Platt about a remarkable story during The Gospel Coalition's "Something Needs to Change Simulcast" in 2019. To protect his identity, the church named him "Yazid" which means "God will increase." They also changed the tone of his voice during the interview.

According to Yazid, as he and his wife have been sharing the gospel among Muslims in the Middle East, they came to know a man who has been visited by Jesus Christ for a month. "God is moving inside the Middle East with dreams, visions, and personal visitations," he said.

He went on to share how the man had an amazing supernatural encounter with God. The man told him, "A man wearing all white knocks on my door every night, and I couldn't look at him because his face was so shiny and bright. When he would come inside, he asked me to write down what he said. And as I wrote, I would fall asleep. And then, the next night, he would come again... for the next month."

Yazid asked the man, "What did you write? May I see your notebook?"

He found out that in the man's notebook was written, "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was at the beginning with God."

"He had the whole book of John verbatim in his notebook," said Yazid. "This is amazing. Jesus visited him every night until he finished the book." For him, it was an amazing experience, for the man asked them "Who was this man that he visited me?"

The couple devoted their lives to sharing the gospel with Muslims in countries where the gospel has not been heard, as well as planting churches, CBN News reported. He said, "God will do his part, but we still have to do ours."

"You're doing what God has called us to do, so praise God for what he's doing, what you're doing," Platt responded.

He also asked the couple about their current projects and needed resources. The couples told Platt their desire of building 10 churches in the Middle East however "training disciples who make disciples takes time and funding." He added that "training to support the leaders over the next year would cost approximately $25,000 for the 10 churches to be developed."

Platt responded, "Yazid, we praise God for what you are doing on the front lines there in the Middle East. And we want you to know from your brothers and sisters who are behind you on those lines that you're not alone"

He went on generously, "And so, we want to say to you tonight, count us in for that $25,000 to plant ten churches in the Middle East."

"Thank you. This is amazing, brother. This is a great, great blessing for us. Thank you; thank you. God bless you all," Yazid responded.