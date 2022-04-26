A Mission Eurasia ministry center was one of the buildings destroyed in a recent Russian attack on the city of Irpin in Ukraine.

The unprovoked Russian attack on Ukraine that began on February 24 has not only taken countless innocent lives, but has destroyed millions of dollars worth of properties. This includes Mission Eurasia ministry center in the city of Irpin in Ukraine, which was recently bombed by Russian forces. The head of the nonprofit organization recently expressed dismay over the destruction of the Mission Eurasia building that was demolished in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as hundreds of Bibles were also destroyed.

Mission Eurasia is a church-planting organization that "trains, equips, and mobilizes national Christian leaders throughout the former Soviet Union and Israel" and is one of the many charities working in and around Ukraine to provide humanitarian relief to the victims of the Russian invasion. The nonprofit operates 17 "Schools Without Walls" efforts in Ukraine. Mission Eurasia's School Without Walls (SWW) is a leadership program that trains "Christian leaders...to minister to orphans and refugees, plant churches, share God's Word, lead evangelistic outreaches, distribute humanitarian aid," among other activities.

Mission Eurasia president Sergey Rakhuba told the Christian Post that the nonprofit's Field Ministries Training Center in Irpin, Ukraine was destroyed by Russian troops in late March. He recounted, "Russians took it over, they used that for whatever purposes. We've heard reported they used it for their headquarters for their special forces."

Rakhuba also reported that Russian troops used the burned Scripture piles as shields during their shooting battles. The Mission Eurasia president remarked, "We're very saddened by the loss [of the Bibles.] Buildings can be replaced but we are reprinting hundreds and hundreds of copies of new Scriptures available into the hands of these young evangelists we train, these young volunteers we equip that continue reaching out to people who are in need."

Rakhuba also expressed sadness over "some of the neighbors" of Mission Eurasia who perished from the explosion during the bombings. He said there were "dead bodies" found "right by the premises." No one from Mission Eurasia was hurt however, as they had already evacuated at the beginning of the Russian invasion.

The Mission Eurasia leader admitted that a lot of "tears [were] shed" upon finding out that the building was devastated in the Russian bombing of Irpin, Ukraine. However, they firmly believe that "God will continue providing" and reiterated their commitment to bringing God's Word to the thousands of "devastated refugee families."

As part of Mission Eurasia's humanitarian response to the Russian invasion, the group launched the Ukraine Crisis Prayer Initiative to provide "spiritual comfort" to those affected by the war. The initiative is a network of people who pray for Ukraine on a weekly bases through Zoom meetings that discuss updates on the war.

Mission Eurasia is also providing humanitarian relief in refugee assistance centers in Warsaw, Krakow and Moldova, as well as "four large food distribution hubs in four major locations in western Ukraine."

Russia shows no signs of slowing down despite the strong Ukrainian resistance and continued sanctions on its economy. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed that despite peace talks with Ukraine, there is still a "real" and "serious danger" of a World War III, Al Jazeera reported.

On Monday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that Russia's aggression in Ukraine is "direct threat" to Europe's security.