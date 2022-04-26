Joshua Media Ministries International Head David E. Taylor reportedly purchased a palatial estate in Avila of North Tampa, Florida.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal reported that the televangelist David E. Taylor bought the property under the name of the Kingdom of God Global Church of Taylor, Michigan. The deed was filed with Hillsborough County on Wednesday for the property, which costs $8.3 million. Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz and her husband sold it to the church.

The property has a 2,620 square-foot guest house and a 28,893 square-foot main house. Plus, several terraces, a five-car garage, a wine room, an executive library, a ballroom, 14 fireplaces, 10 full bathrooms, three half bathrooms, and 10 bedrooms.

Avila is a residential community comprised of more than 400 luxurious homes and members-only golf and country club. Redfin described the property as a private gated one-of-a-kind estate in Tampa's premier community that provides exclusivity on six manicured acres overlooking a golf course, conservation area, and pond.

"The grandeur continues outdoors to an inviting pool and spa, surrounded by spectacular grounds and lush landscape, with a cabana and fireplace, marvelous limestone terrace areas and entertaining pavilion with outdoor kitchen," Redfin said.

In addition to the property, the church has a separate mortgage of $4.9 million from a company associated with Crosby Capital of Miami Beach. The mortgage involves another mansion located in Chesterfield, Missouri that was bought last month.

The Christian Post said Taylor runs the Kingdom of God Global Church as its pastor. Taylor was deposed in 2016 in a Michigan court for financial corruption. The deposition notes that Taylor pretended to be confused by the lawyer's questions through "pitiful excuses for his frivolous purchases," which included a $2.8 million property in St. Louis.

The deposition also highlighted how Taylor inconsistently referred to the St. Louis property--initially as his home and later on as a residential center before calling it "a resort where we teach and train." Taylor reasoned that the property is used for his ministry, particularly in accommodating staff during training and different leaders.

The pastor then reasoned he does not know the address of the property despite being constantly transported there by members of his congregation in a variety of luxury vehicles. In line with the vehicles, the deposition highlighted that Taylor converted a Mercedes into a stretch limo for the ministry's high-profile guests. These expenses exclude the $30,000 Taylor spent every two years on designer clothes.

According to Taylor's website, Joshua Media Ministries is "a global outreach movement committed to establishing God's Kingdom through the proclamation and demonstration of the Gospel." The ministry uniquely provides dream interpretation based on Taylor's own experience of encountering God in a dream at the age of 17 in 1989.

The encounter led Taylor in being involved in ministry. He then wrote a book, "Face to Face Appearances from Jesus: The Ultimate Intimacy," which details how Taylor became involved in the healing ministry. Taylor claims he has brought a woman back to life, made the lame walk, gave hearing to the deaf, and gave sight to the blind. The ministry airs "Miracles Today Broadcast," which is seen in more than 190 countries.