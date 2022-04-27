James Gunn, the director behind Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" and DC's "Suicide Squad" recently spoke out against the criticism that Christian actor Chris Pratt has been receiving because of his faith. The director responded to calls for Pratt's removal from the "Guardians" films by saying that he would never replace the Christian actor as Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord.

When one Twitter user suggested to "just replace" Pratt, Gunn fiercely defended the actor and father of two, writing, "For what? Because of your made-up, utterly-false beliefs about him? For something that someone else told you about him that's not true? Chris Pratt would never be replaced as Star-Lord but, if he ever was, we would all be going with him."

According to the Christian Headlines, criticism Pratt has been receiving over his Christian faith came after Marvel released the teaser trailer of the upcoming film "Thor: Love and Thunder," where Pratt's character is seen encouraging Chris Hemsworth's Thor to "look into the eyes of the people that you love." Thor is then seen staring intensely into Pratt's eyes in a funny yet awkward moment.

Some Marvel comic fans took the opportunity to point out that Star-Lord was in fact depicted as bisexual in a 2020 comic series for "Guardians of the Galaxy." Others poked fun at Pratt for his Christian beliefs.

But the criticism over Pratt's Christian faith dates back to 2020, when the actor became unpopular for supporting Zoe Church, which reportedly discriminates against LGBT individuals. Forbes reported that at the time, Ellen Page, now known as the transitioned Elliot Page, called out Pratt for supporting the church, which he claimed "opens their doors to absolutely everyone."

Moreover, people seemed to think that Pratt supported former President Donald Trump because he did not participate in a virtual fundraising event for then presidential candidate Joe Biden. The event was attended by his other "Avengers" co-stars.

In November 2021, CBN News reported that Pratt's social media statements were also met with fierce criticism after he greeted his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger a happy birthday and thanked her for giving birth to their "gorgeous healthy daughter." Some people on the Internet mistook it as a swipe at his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris, and their son Jack, who suffers from several health conditions. Users were quick to accuse the 42 year old actor of favoring his "healthy" daughter with Schwarzenegger over Jack.

In another Instagram post, Pratt acknowledged that the criticism made him feel "upset and depressed," so he went for a run in the woods while listening to Christian music. He urged others to get active, "listen to some good worship music" and even reflect on the Word of God as it had helped him feel better.

"People have been attempting to cancel Chris Pratt for years based on nothing. Not over anything he's actually ever said or did," Oliver Jia, who serves as the social media editor for NK News, took to Twitter to argue last week. Jia argued that there was "zero evidence" that suggested Pratt held "homophobic or bigoted views." The actor also never admitted or denied supporting Trump.

Jia also pointed out how easy it is to "cancel" other people over a rumor or their inaction or choice not to make a stance. He warned, "This is a religion for vengeful people who think they're achieving something by ruining innocent people's lives."