A secretive group funded by the liberal billionaire is reportedly working with the Biden administration on policies.

A shadowy group called Governing for Impact (GFI), which is funded with millions of dollars from liberal billionaire George Soros, is working with the Biden administration to develop measures to reverse Trump's America First policies. GFI reportedly has a number of internal memos of implementing over 20 of its regulatory agenda items that work towards rescinding Trump-era rules on education, environmental, health care, housing and labor issues.

"Open Society is proud to support Governing for Impact's efforts to protect American workers, consumers, patients, students and the environment through policy reform," Soros' Open Society Foundations executive director Tom Perriello told Fox News.

Perriello explained that the GFI's work is to "[give] voice to people often overlooked in a regulatory environment too often dominated by corporate interests." He stressed that Open Society Foundations' support for GFI is "publicly available" on its website as the company is "transparent" about their "enthusiasm for [GFI's] victories for American workers and families."

The same cannot be said for GFI, however. When it comes to transparency, GFI has none of it as it "works to remain secretive," the report said. Google search results bring up an unrelated "Govern for Impact" website when searching for GFI. Moreover, no news reports or press releases come up in the search on the existence of the organization except for a mention in a previous Fox News article on the $1.6 billion Arabella Advisors-managed dark money network, with which the GFI is linked.

GFI's actual website, governingforimpact.org does not appear on Google search engines but remains accessible. The group had sought talent on Harvard Law School's website, in which it announced they were offering legal policy internships. The listing, which is no longer accessible, contained an email address ending in "@governingforimpact.org," which is a website accessible by those who know about it, as it does not come up in Google searches.

GFI's website says that the organization is being led by Rachael Klarman, a Harvard Law School graduate. Her father is Michael Klarman, who is a Harvard Law School professor and has ties to progressive advocacy groups. He is also an advisory board member of the left-wing dark money judicial group Take Back the Court.

According to the Western Journal, GFI has proposed an array of recommendations, including one eight-point plan to push back against Trump administration policies on LGBT students. GFI is also seeking a change in the rules of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as it claims to discriminate against transgender individuals in homeless shelters. Most of its policy recommendations come from late 2020, after President Joe Biden was declared the winner in the elections.

GFI is being criticized by the likes of Parker Thayer of the Capital Research Center, who said that the group is "the perfect example of the Left's fake outrage over 'dark money' in politics." He added, "As a 'fiscally sponsored' dark money project that writes and pushes regulations from the shadows, hidden from the public and funded by one billionaire foundation, GFI embodies everything the Left pretends to abhor."

Notably, GFI is managed through the New Venture Fund, which is under the consulting firm Arabella Advisors. This means that GFI is not required to file tax returns that would show where its money goes.