A Christian singer's bold declaration of faith during the COVID-19 pandemic has landed her song as Billboard's number one last week.

As per The Christian Post, Katy Nichole made history for her debut single, "In Jesus Name (God Of Possible)," after it went viral on TikTok and Instagram. The song became an anthem to millions of social media followers, which in turn led Nichole to one of the artists of Centricity Music. The opportunities did not end when the single hit numerous charts, such as with AC Indicator and Billboard's Christian Airplay, as number 1.

"Making history, the song reaches the Christian Airplay penthouse in its 12th week, completing the quickest jaunt to No. 1 for a female artist's first entry in the chart's 19-year history," Billboard said in a statement.

The song is also in its sixth week as the number 1 song on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart. In addition, the song has been on its 12th consecutive week of being number one on iTunes for Christian and Gospel Songs. The song has been heard worldwide by more than 150 million times and its YouTube version has been viewed three million times.

Accordingly, Nichole wrote the song during her own health crisis at the height of the pandemic. The artist was diagnosed with scoliosis when she was writing the lyrics of the song. She underwent spine surgery that led her to suffer depression from being bedridden due to pain. It took three years before she had another surgery for the removal of the screws and metal rods placed in her body to keep her spine straight.

The lyrics of the song then came from her journal entries where she proclaimed the healing power of God in her life. The song highlights the power of prayer and God's ability to heal.

"I pray for your healing. That circumstances would change. I pray that the fear inside would flee. In Jesus name, I pray that a breakthrough would happen today. I pray miracles over your life in Jesus name," the lyrics read.

In a previous interview with The Christian Post, Nichole shared that she encountered God after her second surgery when the depression disappeared. She also recounted that her spine was straighter when she got the X-rays taken after her second surgery. She believes that God can do miracles because she has seen it from her own experience.

The Christian singer also declared that God has written the life of every person, which He values dearly. Nichole stressed that God has healed her and can heal any person.

"There's no story that doesn't matter to God. Every story was written by Him, and He's the greatest author of all time. God's healed me, so I know He can heal someone else. I'm going to share my story and hope it will encourage others to go and share theirs," Nichole said.

Nichole, who has been a choir member in the church since the age of 14, is currently working on her debut album and is scheduled to perform this summer in various venues such as at the Lakewood Camping Resort in July. She is also joining the "All Things New Tour" of Big Daddy Weave in Indianapolis, Indiana and St. Louis, Missouri this week. She has recently moved to Nashville, Tennessee.