The newly minted owner of Twitter offered a cryptic message on social media about his death "under mysterious circumstances."

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long been vocal on Twitter, appearing as a fearless critic to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Democratic President Joe Biden, and even the Russian President Vladimir Putin. In fact, he has boldly shown his support for Ukraine amidst the Russian invasion by sending terminals of Starlink, the satellite internet connection service of his aerospace company SpaceX, to the embattled nation so they could continue to access the internet despite the war.

Musk's support from Ukraine has earned him criticism from President Putin's most loyal followers. But the criticism has escalated to death threats from Russia, MSN reported. On Monday, Musk took to Twitter, which he recently purchased, to share a message from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos.

The 50 year old SpaceX Chief Engineer then shared a screenshot of a text in Russian which was the message sent to the Russian press by Rogozin. In a second tweet, Musk shared the English translation of that message with the caption, "The word 'Nazi' doesn't mean what he seems to think it does."

Russia Sends a Message to Elon Musk

According to the translation of Rogozin's message, Russia has determined through a testimony by Colonel Dmitry Kormyankov, a captured commander of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that Musk's Starlink terminals were delivered to the "Nazi Azov Battalion and Ukrainian Marines in Mariupol" by military helicopters.

In addition, Russian information alleged that the delivery of the Starlink satellites were "carried out by the Pentagon," leading Russians to believe that Musk is "involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment."

Also Read: Republican Leader Argues Russia Has a 'Genocidal Campaign' in Ukraine, US to Send Weapons to Kyiv

Rogozin issued an ominous warning, saying that Musk "will be held accountable like an adult" despite how much he would "play the fool." In response, the Tesla boss tweeted, "If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya."

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Vladimir Putin Justifies Ukraine Attack on Victory Day

Musk's threats from Russia come as the country celebrates Victory Day. President Putin spoke at the 77th annual celebration of the defeat of Nazi Germany, in which he justified their unprovoked attack on Ukraine by saying that they were merely "fighting for the same thing their fathers and grandfathers did," The Guardian reported. He likened Russia's "special operation" in Ukraine to the USSR fighting in World War II against Germany led by Adolf Hitler. The Russian president claimed that his country was "forced" into war by NATO, which he accused of "planning an invasion" into Russia and Crimea.

In response to Russia's continued attack on Ukraine, the leaders of the Group of Seven or G7 have reiterated their commitment to cut dependency on Russian energy and announced new measures that are part of an "unprecedented" set of coordinated sanctions for Russia, Al Jazeera reported. On Sunday, G7 leaders held a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which they promised to "elevate" their campaign against Russian oligarchs who continue to support President Putin.



Related Article: ICC Joins Team Investigating Russia's War Crimes in Ukraine