Fast-food giant McDonald's offers the chance to win tarot card readings with every purchase of meal deals in their most recent marketing ploy.

According to USA Today, McDonald's will offer a two-day special to coincide with the start of Mercury retrograde this week. Customers would receive a free McChicken or McDouble with the purchase of medium fries at participating McDonald's outlets nationwide.

McDonald's is said to have teamed with Madam Adam, an astrology-trained tarot card reader, to deliver readings to select clients. Customers were required to disclose their Zodiac sign and name on Madam Adam's Instagram or TikTok posts to "win."

People shared their Zodiac signs in the hopes of earning the desired tarot reading. Adam marketed the initiative on his social media sites, pushing people to participate so they may learn their "fortune." During the live webcast this week, Adam planned to "randomly select a lucky few to receive personalized readings," according to a McDonald's statement.

Mercury Retrograde is an optical illusion that occurs a few times a year. It purported to show Mercury traveling backward in its orbit, seeming to be reversing from Earth's perspective when it laps Earth during its 88-day orbit around the sun.

Astrologers think that what happens in the sky has an impact on life on Earth. As a result, many are speculating about the potential for Mercury retrograde to cause disturbances. People frequently blame Mercury retrograde for communication problems and other issues, unfortunately placing their faith in the stars and heavenly occurrences rather than the Almighty.

Also Read: Former Witch-Turned-Christian Journalist, Pastor's Wife Shares Testimony Of Finding Jesus

Bible Warns People Not To Use Occult

Furthermore, the situation appears to be getting worse said CBN News. The news outlet observed this week's news headlines include "Here's How the Spring 2022 Mercury Retrograde Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign" and "Mercury Retrograde May-June 2022 Will Affect 4 Zodiac Signs The Most."

From a spiritual standpoint, they said, the Zodiac preoccupation is unhealthy as well as using Tarot Cards. The problem with these purported oracles is that they're a type of divination, which Merriam-Webster defines as "the art or practice of foreseeing or foretelling future occurrences or discovering hidden knowledge, usually through the interpretation of omens or with the aid of supernatural powers."

While tarot cards may appear to be harmless entertainment to some, the Bible expressly forbids divination in the harshest words possible, encouraging people to avoid it at all costs. They noted that even though the Bible contains several cautions against these activities, culture continues to adopt and celebrate them, referencing Deuteronomy 18:9-12 and Acts 16:16.

Tarot reading has a 600-year history, and while many people use it as a pastime, it is also a technique used by mediums to try to predict destiny. A Tarot deck comprises 78 cards, and practitioners utilize occultic rituals to create a narrative about people's lives using the cards.

So, they warned anyone considering such techniques should recall the biblical exhortation to trust God with our destinies rather than man.

Related Article: Pastor Warns Parents Against Satanic Content In Marvel's New 'Doctor Strange' Movie