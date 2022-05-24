Amidst the decline on America's morality, a pastor emphasized the significance of churches to teach the truth of God's Word. However, he noted that ministers today are losing their impact in the pulpit simply out of lacking spiritual empowerment. To regain such, he urged the church leaders to practice a simple but significant factor - prayer.

"In these immensely trying times, we need more leaders filled and clothed with power from on high. Those who do the most for God are always people of prayer," Shane Idleman, founder and lead pastor of Westside Christian Fellowship, wrote on The Christian Post.

'Deteriorating' Foundation

Idleman revealed a surprising finding wherein 72% of the churches in the country do not observe Bible-based teachings. The "deteriorating" foundation, he said, is the reason why America "[crumbles] from within." But he contended that God often fulfills His purposes using a "small remnant." Thus, he expects the conservative churches, which need to be awakened from their spiritual slumber, to help the nation in its moral decline.

Citing the statements of D. Martyn Lloyd-Jones and Calvin Miller, the pastor highlighted the relevance of being "on fire" in preaching the Word of God, which can only be gained through prayer.

He also shared the words of E.M. Bounds, cautioning that spiritually dead people "give out dead sermons" which can "kill."

"Who a preacher is all week is who he will be when he steps to the pulpit," Idleman added.

Citing the statement of Leonard Ravenhill, lamenting about the believers' poor treatment on prayer meeting, the pastor further pointed out the essence of prayer in keeping the Church's vibrancy.

Idleman disclosed that when they began adding prayer and worship before Sunday services a few years ago, it brought "amazing" results.

The minister argued that while reading the Bible exalts the Lord Jesus Christ at preaching, prayer and intercession should also be given importance.

"We boast of solid theology, but do we have brokenness? We are well versed in homiletics, but what about humility?" he continued.

He stressed that there is "unbalance" in such situation, costing the Church "dearly" and revealing a bigger issue - the leaders are not "drinking deeply themselves."

The Cost Of Prayerless Preaching

He went on to underscore the importance of prayer, stating that ministers may preach but prayer "has the furthest reach," one may study diligently but only prayer helps one understand thoroughly, and "real success" can only be achieved through "bended knees."

"The great cost of preaching without prayer and theology without fire is that we miss the fullness of the Spirit," he explained.

For people who lack the "burning fire" of God's Word, Idleman encouraged them to pray a prayer of repentance, recalling a statement from David M. McIntrye.

McIntrye states that "the presence of God becomes vivid and powerful in the prayer chamber."

In conclusion, the pastor urged the church leaders to pray, reiterating the essence of prayer in empowering the people of God.

"God must prepare the messenger before we prepare the message. We must return to the prayer closet and rebuild intimacy with God. Let it not be said of us today that we failed to defend the truth, restore our nation, and guard our families because we didn't carry the burden of prayer directly upon our shoulders," Idleman declared.