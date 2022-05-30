Daniel Defense, the manufacturer of guns used in the Uvalde, Texas school mass shooting, reportedly posted imagery captioned with Holy Scripture on social media prior to the terrifying incident.

Church Leaders reported that Daniel Defense was criticized for associating guns with Christianity through their Twitter posts early this month. The tweets were changed to private immediately after they were bashed in line with the Uvalde shooting.

On May 24, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos barged into Robb Elementary School and killed 19 fourth-grade students and their two teachers using firearms he bought from Daniel Defense. Ramos made two purchases of AR platform rifles on May 17 and May 20 and one purchase of 375 rounds on May 18. He was able to legally purchase the firearms since he just turned 18 last May 16.

A Manufacturer That Associates Guns With The Bible

New York Times Bestseller Author Benjamin Dryer posted the day after the Uvalde incident what kind of tweets what he called the "death manufacturer" Daniels Defense tweets. The post showed a photo of a high-powered assault weapon resting on a Bible, which was open on the Gospel of Mark's Chapter 16. While a metal cross sits on the magazine of the gun.

"So if you're looking for the mental health crisis in this country, I think I've located it," Dreyer claimed.

"Unforgetting" Author Roberto Lovato followed suit in posting on Wednesday another ad of Daniel Defense that was originally tweeted on May 16 but was already blocked from the public's view. The post was captioned, "Train up a child in a way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it," which was taken from Proverbs 22:6.

The accompanying photo of the said post showed a young boy seated on a carpeted floor, carrying an assault weapon, whose magazine was dislodged from the firearm and placed in front of him. The view of the photo was from atop the boy's head to conceal his face and to show an adult man's hand pointing at the gun.

Netizens repulsed by the tweets raised the criminal liability of Daniel Defense for the death of the Robb Elementary School victims. While one raised that Daniel Defense has forgotten the ethics gun manufacturers follow when it posted the provocative images.

A Gun Manufacturer's Wife Advocating Firearm Rights

Notwithstanding the criticisms, Cindy Daniel, wife of Daniel Defense Founder Marty Daniel, previously launched The Double D Foundation. The foundation promotes the Second Amendment, which is the basic right to defend one's self through firearms.

Not The Bee highlighted that the Second Amendment is a very important right to protect innocent people as seen in the actions of Annie Oakley who averted a mass shooting of dozens of people attending a graduation party last Wednesday near the Vista View Apartment Complex in Charleston, West Virginia.

According to WCHS TV, Oakley saw the gunman, Dennis Butler, carrying an AR-15-style firearm that he used to shoot at the crowd. Oakley then engaged the gunman with the pistol she legally carried, fatally wounding him. Butler was the only one injured and killed in the incident.

A similar incident reportedly happened with US Customs and Border Protection Agent Jacob Albarado who just saw down for a haircut on Tuesday when his wife, Trish, messaged him for help on the Uvalde shooting. Trish is a fourth-grade teacher in Robb Elementary School, where their daughter is a second-grader. Albarado immediately went to the school carrying his rifle and helped secure his daughter and other students to safety with the assistance of two officers.

However, not enough was done to save the 21 who died. Forbes reported that students repeatedly called 911 and pleaded that police be sent "now" yet an hour lapsed before tactical units arrived in the Robbie School. This delay in police response is the current highlight of ongoing investigations into the tragic incident.

CNN highlighted that Texas Senator Roland Gutierrez underscored, "At the end of the day, everybody failed here. We failed these children. We even failed them in the Texas Legislature."

Albarado raised hopes that changes be implemented in schools where teachers will be trained and allowed to carry guns to protect themselves and their students.

