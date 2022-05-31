A new prophetic film gives a glimpse of America's spiritual future by looking at its past.

On May 12 and May 19, the prophetic film called "The Harbingers of Things to Come" was shown in theaters to nearly 100,000 viewers. The movie is based on Jonathan Cahn's first book titled "The Harbinger," which was released in 2011. After a decade, the book is now transformed into a hard-hitting documentary featuring warnings for America and what to expect in the near future.

According to Faithwire, Cahn shared that "The Harbingers of Things to Come," which had a limited theatrical release, reveals a mystery that is determining the future of America. In his book, he revealed an ancient biblical mystery behind historic events such as the 9/11 attacks, the economy, the housing boom, the Iraq War, and the crisis on Wall Street in 2008. God used "The Harbinger" to tell Americans his prophetic message about its future.

'The Harbinger' Speaks of America's Future

Since "The Harbinger" came out more than a decade ago, the book's foreshadowing messages had been coming true. In 2020, Cahn began to write the long-awaited sequel called "The Harbinger II: The Return." Shortly after, the COVID pandemic hit, another prophecy he had warned about in "The Harbinger." Now, the prophetic film not only talks about the mystery of the book but also shows it to viewers.

According to CBN News, at the end of the "The Harbinger Of Things To Come," Cahn opened up for the first time to reveal a prophetic mystery that he has not told anyone for more than 20 years. Viewers can catch the prophetic film as it now airs in churches and organizations across America through ticketed events until June 13.

Author Compares America to Israel

In ancient Israel, people witnessed the appearance of nine specific warnings and omens of national demise, the very same harbingers that appeared in America, giving signs on what was to come for the country. Cahn believes that "The Harbinger Of Things To Come" is a "trumpet call" in a critical hour of those who do and do not believe in Jesus as their Savior.

"We're at a much more dangerous time. And so, the object is to get the word out to as many people as possible to people who have not read the books or might not read the books," Cahn told the Christian Post.

Cahn, who serves as a Messianic rabbi and leader of the Beth Israel at the Jerusalem Center in Wayne, New Jersey, warned that the mystery of "The Harbinger has in fact not yet stopped. One of his warnings in the book stated that the U.S. is following down the dangerous part of ancient Israel and has continued to stray away from God since the 9/11 attacks.

"We are in a further, more dangerous part of this template of judgment because we have not turned back from God," Cahn warned. "Shakings are coming upon this land. So...revival is the only thing that can save America. If we don't, we, as a nation, are headed to decline, disorder and breaking apart. It couldn't be more critical for where we are and where we are heading."



