High Hopes Sportfishing Captain David Wright shared how a simple gathering for Tuna fishing led him to his life mission of giving hope to others.

Wright shared with CBN News that he has been sending fishermen off the shore with a prayer for 30 years using the radio. During the Tuna season in 1991 at Rudee Inlet, Wright said he was having a conversation about how good their tuna fishing was. One of their Captain's said they should work together and suggested starting their morning with a prayer.

He said, "I was like, yeah, that's a great idea. I had no idea it was going to be me."

Every day, Wright and the fishermen prayed for thanksgiving to God for the opportunity He had given them to be off the shore as their living. They asked for God's presence and protection for the people out in the water, acknowledging God for His eternal promise to them and hoping everyone has a good day.

Spreading Hope To Fishermen

Fishermen appreciated Wright's prayer for them every morning.

Behind the name of the captain's boat, "High Hopes," he shared it's the message enclosed in every prayer that he prays and the motivation of fishermen when they got to hear his prayer.

Ross Lee, also a fisherman in Rudee Inlet, said that prayers give him hope, knowing that God looks out for them. "It's always nice to know that somebody's looking out and praying for everybody," he said.

Haley Harris, a 19-year-old female mate in Rudee Inlet, said the captain was awesome. She added that people come down to the area to look for him. Then she always points people to his location and says "He's the best. He has a really big heart and cares about your well-being. And always cheers you up and puts a smile on your face."

Harris also shared how she got into fishing at a young age. She said she was inspired by her dad, fishing and working his way up to be a captain. So, she also decided to do the same thing. "It's really fun," she said.

Becoming 'Fisher of Men'

Wright was always on the watch to help other fishermen. During his interview with CBN News, a fellow charter boat lost its power and went beyond the tide line. Through "High Hopes," he was able to tow the boat and got the fishermen back to safety.

He said his mission was to give hope to others in any form that he could do, including throwing a rope to someone, taking families out for a dream fishing trip, or saying a prayer. He was encouraged to do so knowing that every people might see or hear what he was doing and be inspired also to do the same thing.

Wright recalled how he seek God on what he will do because he didn't have any idea from then on. God answered him saying "Tell them about me." For 30 years and beyond, Wright was determined to continue the Great Commission. He hopes that fisherman's prayer tradition will continue for the next generation to come.

