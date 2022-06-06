Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called to expel Russia from United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) after burning a 16th-century Orthodox Monastery last Saturday.

Aljazeera reported that All Saints Monastery of the Svyatogorsk Lavra in the Donetsk region was taken down after several attacks from the Russian artillery, burning its wooden building that stood since 1912. Zelenskyy posted the video of the burning monastery in his Telegram account, saying the structure was first destroyed during the Soviet era, rebuilt, and it was torn down again by the Russian army.

He also said, "Every church burned by Russia in Ukraine, every school blown up, and every destroyed memorial proves that Russia has no place in UNESCO."

Zelenskyy claimed the incident was part of the attack of the Russian military, however, Russian media and supporters denied the shooting and claimed it was done by Ukrainian troops.

There were two monks and a nun who reportedly died at the site of the incident.

Agatha Gorski, a Ukrainian reporter who first posted the video of the burning monastery on her Twitter account. She wrote in the caption that the incident happened due to "Russian shelling." The reporter described it as "Russian barbarism," saying that nothing was sacred to them anymore.

The wooden All Saints Monastery of the Svyatogorsk Lavra in Donetsk region is on fire due to Russian shelling! The Lavra dates back to the 1500s. Second time Russia shells it. This is yet another act of Russian barbarism. For them, nothing is sacred. pic.twitter.com/lpKoGFZWok — Agatha Gorski (@agathaxgorski) June 4, 2022

In his Twitter account, Tkachenko Oleksandr, Ukraine's minister of culture and information policy, said there were about 300 refugees, including 60 children who were in the infrastructure. The burned monastery added to 133 religious buildings that suffered from the Russian military.

Religious Crisis In Ukraine

Fox News reported that burning down the Moscow Patriarchate monastery was possibly a part of growing tension between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church - Moscow Patriarchate Recently, the UOC-MP announced its separation from its main denomination and condemned Patriarch Kirill for his support of Russian President Putin.

Following a session of the Holy Synod and a meeting of the council of bishops, the Council of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church was granted to become the highest administrative body of the former UOC-MP last May 27.

The council had defined its duties and announced several resolutions, one of which is the rehabilitation of producing Chrism, an oil used in anointing during baptism and other liturgical rites that was a sign of autocephaly, according to Christianity Today.

The newly formed council also declared that they were open to talks with Ukraine Orthodox Church under given conditions. They expressed breaking the past schism and sincerely live pursuing "conscience and moral purity." They also hoped for peace and reconciliation for both conflicting countries.

Patriarch Kirill said he understood the move of UOC-MP, Moscow Times reported. However, he expressed that "Spirit of Malice" would not be successful in dividing the two Moscow Patriarchate churches.

Despite the call of many religious leaders such as Pope Francis to stop supporting Putin, the Patriarch chose to stand with Russia's "military operations," leading to the death of 4,183 civilians and injury of 5,014 people.

