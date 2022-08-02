Magistrate Erguden, the Shelby County Juvenile Court judge, had kickstarted the evidentiary hearing to determine whether the two minors charged n the robbery-slay of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams would be charged as juveniles or as adults.

According to a report by Action News 5, the two suspects appeared before the Juvenile Court judge on Monday while the family of the slain pastor was preparing for her funeral.

The teens' lawyers accompanied them to the hearing, where cameras were prohibited.

Atty. Lauren Fuchs represented the suspect, Miguel Andrade, while Atty. Blake Ballin stood for his client Brayan Carillo.

Both teens are aged 15, the report revealed.

Details of the Evidentiary Hearing

Ballin has issued a request to have his client undergo a psychological evaluation.

Fuchs, on the other hand, asked the presiding judge to grant her a continuance.

The legal remedy would give the lawyer time to review the case, know her client better, and possibly request a psychological assessment for Andrade.

Fuchs was a substitute lawyer for the first suspect, the report bared.

The magistrate told everyone in court that the next hearing would be on Sept. 12.

Judge Erguden explained that she would need to tick three things for her to transfer the two suspects to a court for adult defendants:

1. The prosecution should establish the participation of the two suspects in the crime charged against them.

2. She would go over the suspects' school and juvenile records, as well as their psychological assessments, to determine if they could undergo juvenile justice system rehabilitation.

3. She would check if the juvenile justice system could provide the suspects with rehabilitation services and which services they would be if any.

How Pastor Williams Died

An earlier report by Fox13 Memphis revealed that the suspects attacked Pastor Williams inside her car as the latter pulled into her driveway.

The incident occurred July 18 on Mmephis' Whitehaven Lane.

CCTV footage of the attack revealed how one suspect shot the pastor multiple times before forcibly pulling her out and driving the car away.

First responders reportedly rushed Pastor Williams to Regional One, where she succumbed to her bodily wounds.

Local police have initially charged a male suspect in the robbery-slay.

That suspect then told investigators that he was with two others in the commission of the crime, which led to the two juveniles' arrest, the same report revealed.

Funeral Details

According to the Action News 5 article, Pastor Williams' family has disclosed that the viewing of her remains would be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who wish to see the slain pastor should head to Anthony Funeral Home at 135 S. 16th St. in West Memphis, AR.

Meanwhile, the pastor's funeral is on Wednesday, 10 a.m., at Saint Paul UMC, 2949 Davies Plantation Rd., Lakeland, TN.

The family said individuals may contact Cynthia Davis for questions. They may also send flowers to Saint Paul UMC for the funeral.

People who wish to offer memorial gifts are directed to send them to Capleville UMC, Black Methodist for Church Renewal, or the Wesley Foundation University of Memphis.

