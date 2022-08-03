Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, sent a message on Aug. 3 to the Anglican bishops attending the 15th Lambeth Conference in Canterbury.

The monarch told the Anglican bishops that the conference's schedule is happening at "a time of great need for the love of God - both in word and deed."

Rising From the Ashes of the Pandemic

The Queen acknowledged how the gathering was set aside in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic affected countries worldwide.

It was supposed to be Lambeth Conference's 100th year, Episcopal News Service noted the Queen saying in her letter.

The recurring gathering of the Anglican Communion first occurred in 1920, right after World War I ended.

The Queen explained in her letter how the past Anglican bishops who attended Lambeth Conference "set out a path" that cemented the Anglican faith's sustained mission to unite Christians amid global changes.

The monarch acknowledged the heightened importance of such a commitment in light of today's world.

She added that today's Anglican bishops "look to the future" and discover what the Anglican church could do as it 'responds to the needs' of the present times.

Service in Times of 'Immense Challenge'

The Queen underscored how the Anglican Communion has reunited repeatedly in times of "immense challenge."

She acknowledged that lay people, bishops, and clergy under the Anglican faith currently serve in areas with "suffering, conflict and trauma."

The monarch said in her letter that she finds comfort knowing that the Anglican missionaries are doing their duties "in the strength of God."

She also paid close attention to the Anglican Communion's focus on environmental theme in this year's Lambeth Conference.

The Queen explained that the environmental cause is close to her and her late husband's hearts.

She added that people currently live amid climate change effects that threaten people's lives and sources of livelihood.

The monarch acknowledged how the poor and less-adaptable people suffer significantly from the devastation brought by global climate change.

'Hope in Christ's Teachings, Message'

Queen Elizabeth II closed her letter by saying how Christ's teachings and message have given her hope and guided her.

The Queen added that she fervently prays that the Anglican Communion would go in its duties in trying times by holding on to its faith.

She said she likewise prays that the Anglican missionaries would get encouragement from hope whenever desperation sets in.

Details of the 15th Lambeth Conference

Episcopal News Service earlier reported that the 15h Lambeth Conference opened on July 26 and would continue until Aug. 8.

The report bared that Canterbury Archbishop Justin Welby is this year's conference convenor.

This year's conference brought together over 650 Anglican bishops from the 42 provinces under the Anglican Communion, the report noted.

The conference theme is "God's Church for God's World," with I Peter's New Testament letter as the biblical foundation.

Those interested in knowing more about the 15th Lambeth Conference may visit this link.

