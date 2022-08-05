Bechara Boutros Al-Rai blasted what he calls the government's inability to expedite the investigation into the Beirut Port explosion.

The Christian leader, the highest-ranking cleric in Lebanon, issued the statement on Aug. 4 at a Mass commemorating the second anniversary of the fatal blast.

Maronite Patriarch Echoes Citizen Anger Over Investigation Delays

The Maronite patriarch Al-Rai was very vocal about his disgust in the path the government's probe into the incident has been treading for the past two years.

According to a report by Arab News, Al-Rai strongly condemned Lebanese politicians who are allegedly stalling the investigation.

The cleric said that God condemns those who delay the probe despite lacking the right to do so.

He also underscored how such officials seemingly view the explosion as "trivial."

Al-Rai explained that the same officials obstructing the official probe into the explosion seem to think that they can just make a bargain, offer a settlement, or evade the matter.

The Christian cleric's statement echoed the anger felt by the relatives of people who died in the massive blast.

Activists also share a similar frustration over the actions of some Lebanese government officials.

What Has Happened So Far?

In the wake of the blast's second anniversary, activists marched with victims' families near Beirut Port.

The Arab News report revealed that protesters held a program where they read the names of the 232 blast victims.

In front, there was a sign that read: "My government did this."

The current number was an apparent spike, given that many initially injured victims have already succumbed to their wounds.

Many survivors remain in hospitals and continue receiving treatment two years after they became part of statistics.

Multinational Anger

Arab News bared that protest participants held up slogans in several languages that represented the nationalities of the Beirut blast victims.

The news outlet revealed that at least 52 victims came from countries like the Philippines, Syria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Palestine, France, Iran, Germany, Pakistan, and Australia.

The article noted that other blast victims were Ethiopian, Dutch, and Canadian.

Aside from holding up handwritten slogans, the protesters had a Lebanese flag and mock coffins.

The report said that protesters hoped the materials would signal the Lebanese people's plea to the international community to form a fact-finding body of different nationalities.

The news report noted that such composition would then be forwarded to Antonio Guterres, the incumbent Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Beirut Blast's Aftermath

Two years since it occurred, the effects of the blast are still felt in the immediate community.

Arab News revealed that the city is still trying to rebuild residential apartments damaged by the expansive explosion.

While many commercial establishments have seen a degree of reconstruction, several neighborhoods are yet to be rebuilt, according to Arab News.

The news outlet also noted how four huge grain silos have tumbled in just a few days.

In fact, a huge block of one port grain silo collapsed on the day protesters marched to commemorate the second year of the Beirut Port explosion.

