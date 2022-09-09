A $2.3 million federal award was announced on Wednesday, giving San Antonio's East Side students access to after-school tutoring and other educational opportunities.

The nonprofit Beasley-Brown Community Development Corporation's "Knowledge is Power" project will receive the federal fund and disperse the funds to 10 historically Black churches. These churches will then collaborate with local school districts to help low-income students gain access to supplemental educational materials.

Granting Financial Assistance to Black Churches

As reported by the San Antonio Report, along with dozens of church members, leaders from the congregations that will be granted the financial assistance were present at the meeting as well.

After learning that the fund will assist children in the region in achieving academic achievement and prepare them for tomorrow's workforce, they greeted the news with a standing ovation to show their excitement.

According to Raymond Bryant, the creator of Beasley-Brown, every church would receive financing for the infrastructure necessary to build a learning center, hire a trained educator, and purchase technology and materials as required.

He also mentioned that students have the freedom to choose whatever learning center they would like to attend as each center will concentrate on a distinct set of topics.

In order to better tailor their after-school tutoring to students' needs, Bryant said Beasley-Brown and church representatives would begin meeting with San Antonio and East Central independent school districts in January to learn more about the curriculums in both areas.

East Side Media Program for Students

Because today's high school students have spent their entire lives using social media, Alamo City Studios is of the viewpoint that they should be taught how to effectively utilize it as they continue their education.

According to Samantha Najera, spokesperson for Alamo City Studios, the purpose of the new Eastside Youth Content Creators Program (EYCCP) is to teach young people in the area about filmmaking, content production, and how to turn their influence into a sustainable company.

Texas Public Radio reported that high school students are welcome to participate in the free program. It is geared for children living on the East Side, although participation is open to anybody.

It also stated that following completion of the six-week after-school program, students will have a short film to add to their credentials as well as experience writing, acting, and directing in the film as well.

Najera stated further that the objective of the program is to give students who normally would not have the opportunity to truly obtain those things and the chance to do so as part of the curriculum.

She went on to say that the EYCCP will also encourage students to tell their own tales and raise their voices, as opposed to engaging in dances and other popular activities online.

About Alamo City Studios

The Alamo City Studios are a state-of-the-art production hub that can be found in the heart of San Antonio.This facility assists clients, filmmakers, and producers in all aspects of their projects, including development, and production, among others.

According to Alamo City Studios, they are experts in the production of commercials, corporate videos, web-based videos, event videos, and training videos. In addition to that, they provide its members with access to a creative co-working space as well as studio leasing space.

