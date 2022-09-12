After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at 96, the Church of England issued guidance to churches that serve the public during the period of national mourning.

As stated by the church, that would not be a binding guidance but was taken as a general suggestion that churches might wish to follow in the coming days following her death at his holiday home in Scotland. Guidance to Other Churches.

According to The Christian Post, the guidance suggested that local churches have a hybrid or online service for reflection or an informal time of prayer as soon as possible, and that books of condolence be made available in person and online for at least one day following the funeral.

The Church of England also stated that children can honor the life of Her Majesty The Queen and pray for the rest of the Royal family during group worship at their schools.

In honor of Her Majesty the Queen's long life, this service of worship will feature a PowerPoint presentation of photographs accompanied by a script that allowed attendees to reflect on what it means to live a life well.

Also, it is common knowledge that Her Majesty has passed away, and the national structures provided information about the official remembrance festivities and the Ceremonial Royal Funeral.

The official announcement of the Queen's death came from Buckingham Palace and the government, and the guidance suggested setting Friday, Sept.9, as D-Day.

Visitors can wish to lay wreaths, flowers, cards, and other tokens of respect. It is also important to think about a suitable location for this purpose and to formally mark the removal of the flowers at 9am on the day following the State Funeral.

Consultation with local governments also recommended when deciding on a suitable location and when making preparations for disposals or more extensive post-event arrangements.

Weddings, burials, and baptisms can even go as planned throughout the national period of mourning, as per the guidance.

Funeral of Late Queen Elizabeth II

The queen's coffin, covered in the Scottish flag, is currently at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On. Sept. 12, the casket will be moved to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, when staff there will also have the opportunity to pay their respects.

According to the Philippine News Agency, the royal couple, King Charles III and the Queen Consort, will fly to Edinburgh on Sept.12 for a funeral service at St. Giles Cathedral, which will take place after the coffin is transported from the Palace of Holyroodhouse along the Royal Mile.

The Crown of Scotland will be laid atop the casket at the funeral.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II would be place at Westminster Abbey on Sept 19.

King Charles III passed an order making the day of the state funeral a bank holiday. The queen will lie in state at the Palace of Westminster for four days, beginning on Sept. 14 and ending on the morning of the funeral, giving the people ample time to pay their respects.

