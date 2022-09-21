Speakers at the Truth and Liberty Coalition annual conference presented a plan for American theocracy. From Sept. 8-10, about 3,500 people gathered together at Woodland Park, including faith leaders, authors, activists, and politicians.

At the conference, attendees fully displayed conservative grievances, reactionary politics, and Christian fundamentalism.

According to Andrew Wommack, founder of the Truth and Liberty Coalition (TLC), Charis Bible College (CBC), and Andrew Wommack Ministries (AWM), the theme of the conference "From Vision to Victory" is a reminder that Christians should and must be politically and publicly involved.

"It doesn't matter what they say. America was founded to be a Christian nation. It's not functioning that way at this moment, "said Wommack in a report by Colorado Springs Indy.

TLC's Evangelical Stance

In his opening remarks, Wommack encouraged the guests to take a stand and speak the Word of God to impact their culture.

According to the speakers, the cultural areas in which Christians must be involved are LGBTQ+ rights, social justice, and COVID-19 restrictions.

During the conference, keynote speaker Lance Wallnau informed the guests that God is helping them in their fight against homosexuals.

He added that America has gotten off track by promoting LGBTQ+ ideologies globally.

Similarly, evangelist Mario Murillo expressed in his talk that America should never have permitted the legalization of gay marriage, and spoke against events involving drag queens.

Anti-abortion activist Janet Folger Porter echoed Murillo's sentiment.

She stated that "Obergefell did not settle the issue of marriage any more than Roe v. Wade settled the issue of abortion."

Speakers at the conference also targeted religious minority groups such as Jews and Muslims.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn expressed his support for Israel due to his belief in the end-times. However, evangelicals are fervent in their anti-Muslim sentiment.

Executive Director Richard Harris specifically went on to note that people of Islamic religion embody the spirit of the Antichrist, as well as transgenders and those of a pro-abortion stance.

Truth and Liberty's influencers, John Guandolo and John Hagee also embody the same stance.

The event ended with Murillo praying in tongues.

"We're going to expose the devil, and we're going to take back our country in Jesus' name," he claimed.

Also Read: St. Mary's Catholic Church in Cameroon Churchgoers, Priest Kidnapped

Christian Nationalists in Politics

During the conference, Andrew Wommack's entities illustrated their influence on the country's political sphere.

Lamborn represents AWM in Congress, while Colorado Rep. Mark Baisely represents CBC. Also with them are U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and Arkansas Rep. Jason Rapert.

Boebert has especially been vocal about her Christian nationalist ideals in Congress.

She expressed that "the church should direct the government" instead of the existing separation of the church and the state.

In her recent speech, she also invoked the end times and encouraged Christians to usher in the second coming of Christ.

According to a report by Yahoo Finance, although Boebert's remarks are not new, such a stance has rarely been established by a congress member.

However, Boebert stands with the belief of faux-historian David Barton that to usher in the occurrence of a revival of a nation, which is an individual experience of God, one must be involved in politics.

Related Article: Several Catholic LGBTQ+ Members Deal with Monkeypox, Concern About Support From Church