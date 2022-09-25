Salvation is a gift that we receive from God through faith. It's not a matter of earning or paying for our salvation, but rather it's a free gift that we can't earn or pay for ourselves. It's something that God offers us when we put our trust in Jesus Christ as our Savior. Salvation includes forgiveness of sins and reconciliation with God.

Salvation explained, according to the Bible

Salvation is not just the payment for sins, but it also includes the restoration of a personal relationship with God by grace. This is done by grace: unmerited favor. It doesn't depend on your works or any merit you may have; it comes solely from God's good will and mercy.

Salvation is not earned by good deeds or attained through self-effort. Good works cannot earn salvation. Salvation is a free gift that we receive through grace when we put our faith in Jesus Christ for forgiveness of sins, but this does not mean that we can live however we want after salvation. In fact, it's just the opposite! When you become a Christian, your love for God grows and also your desire to share Him with others. You'll find yourself doing more things out of love for Christ than ever before.

You can't earn God's favor through self-effort or good deeds. If you are trying to work for salvation, then you have misunderstood the nature of salvation altogether!

To be saved by grace means that Jesus has already paid for our sins, so we don't need to worry about earning anything. We only need to accept what He has done for us and trust in His promises.

Trust in God and do good deeds

The Bible says that all people have sinned, which means we've disobeyed God's rules. Because of this, God is angry with us and wants to punish us. But because Jesus died for our sins, we can be forgiven if we repent and trust in him as our Savior. We can be saved from God's wrath against sin by putting our faith in the completed work of Christ on earth.

Jesus rose from the dead after three days so we know he wasn't just another religious leader or prophet who claimed he was a messiah but then died like everyone else. He really defeated death! And his resurrection shows he has power over everything-including all human problems and weaknesses.

The bible says: "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16) What does this mean? It means that God loves us so much that he sent his Son to die for our sins. By believing in Jesus we receive the gift of salvation through his sacrifice on the cross and promise of eternal life if we repent of our sins and turn away from them.

"If you declare with your mouth, 'Jesus is Lord,' and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved." (Romans 10:9-10)

Establish a good relationship with God

Salvation means being saved from the penalty of sin and its power, which allows us to have victory over Satan and be freed from the bondage of sin. Salvation also enables us to live in right relationship with God, who now invites us into an intimate relationship with Him through Jesus Christ.

Salvation is not just about forgiveness of sins, but also about the restoration of a personal relationship with God by grace through faith in Jesus Christ alone.

"For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith-and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God-not by works, so that no one can boast." (Ephesians 2:8-9)

We are saved by God's grace, not by our own good works. The Bible says that we are justified (declared righteous) before God through faith in Christ Jesus (Romans 5:1). Grace is unmerited favor from God! We don't deserve it or earn it, but rather receive it freely from Him because He loves us so much!

God isn't looking at all of your efforts to support missions work or read your bible every day. He wants you to trust Him enough to accept His free gift of salvation through His Son Jesus who died on the cross for all of our sins. The Bible tells us that we must believe in Christ alone if we want eternal life (John 3:16). We can only be saved if we put our trust entirely in what Jesus did on our behalf - dying on the torture stake so that we could gain forgiveness from sin and live eternally in paradise.

