In the Economy of Francesco event in Assisi, the Pope addressed the young people gathered that they have a role to play in the economy.

"A society and economy without young people are sad, pessimistic, cynical," he said.

The Pope recalled his letter to young people in 2019. In the letter, he encouraged youth to take part in an event that "brings life, not death; one that is inclusive and not exclusive; humane and not dehumanizing; one that cares for the environment and does not spoil it."

Moreover, he regarded the event as a means for everyone to enter into a "covenant," one in which the economy has been given "a soul."

In his most recent address, the Pope expressed his satisfaction. He claimed that the youth have since succeeded in forming a "global community" who "share the same vocation," which is to shift the world economy.

He stated that his generation has left the younger generation with great riches. However, he acknowledged that they did not know how to protect the planet or how to secure peace.

With this, he enjoined the youth to be "artisans" of a home that is "falling into ruins."

He exclaimed that he is counting on them to transform an economy that kills into an economy of life.

Aligned with his proclamation, he gave the youth three pieces of advice.

To the Youth

In a report by Aleteia, it was stated that the Pope drew inspiration from the life of St. Francis of Assisi in his advice to the youth.

He stated that the first thing they needed to do was to "look at the world through the eyes of the poor and the weak." Second, he asked them to create work, good work, and work for everyone. Lastly, he asked them to translate their ideals, desires, and values into concrete actions.

The Pope also expressed his concern about how the youth often suffer from a lack of meaning in modern societies.

He stated that consumerism seeks to fill the gap left by human relationships. However, this has resulted in a lack of happiness.

He continued that technology can only do so much. It can only tell the "what" and the "how". However, it cannot tell the "why." In turn, it does not bring fulfillment to life.

With this, he asked the youth to seek the spiritual. According to him, it is invisible but more real than any other capital.

He also reminded the youth to get involved and keep the poor at the center of their decision-making.

He insisted that not all solutions have the same effects on the poorest, which is why they must not be neglected.

At the end of his speech, the Pope signed a pact designed by the participants.

The Pact

The pact includes twelve commitments that the youth need to make to shift tomorrow's economy.

In the pact, the youth acknowledged that they have been called on at Assisi and have been made aware of their generation's responsibility.

Hence, they will move towards making an economy that is at the service of the human person, the family, and life.

