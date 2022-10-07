After losing his son to a boating accident, singer Craig Morgan goes to God for comfort.

Pureflix Insider featured an article about Craig Morgan and what he has to say about faith after the death of his son, Jerry.

In the article, it said that in 2016, the then 19-year-old son of the country singer drowned in an accident. This would devastate their family but they would turn to God to help them with the heartache they're facing.

He said that because of it he would even start using his career as a platform to help people who are also dealing with grief.

According to Morgan, he believes that the loss of his son did not happen so that he can become a better person or Christian. He said that he didn't believe that God would do that but that it was the devil's workings.

The article compared the disposition of the singer to TobyMac, a Christian singer-songwriter who lost his son in 2019 due to an accidental drug overdose.

Craig Morgan and His Memoir

In the personal page of Craig Morgan, he calls himself "an American country boy who loves his country, his family and his God, and all of those things collectively dictate who I am."

He said that he is a man of faith who finds refuge in the church. As a singer, he has had an illustrious career of more than two decades as a singer, songwriter, and live performer.

His latest album is titled "God, Family Country."

The album reflects the change in the artist who wrote "That's What I Love About Sunday," "Redneck Yacht Club," and "Little Bit of Life."

He said that compared to the other things he's done, this song is a tough song to sing because of its emotional impact.He added that there are even times where hecannot look at anyone while singing it.

Apart from his music career, Morgan is also an army veteran. For his song "Sippin' on the Simple Life," he even worked with two Army Airborne Rangers who wanted to write a song to him.

He released a memoir also titled "God, Family, and Country."

According to his page, it was released in September this year and was written by American Sniper co-author Jim DeFelice. The memoir talks about the time Craig Morgan worked for the country's military. It contains his work in Panama, his work with the CIA, and the time when he rescued children from prostitution rings.

It also includes his transition from active military to his music career. It also talks about the hard work he had to do and the support from his wife while his career was taking off.

An important part of his life, it also covers the death of his son and how he has been using that grief to console and inspire people in similar situations.

On the Amazon page for the book, it says that the book aims to inspire people to live by the values of God, family, and country.

