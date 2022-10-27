Raphael Warnock has maintained his lead over the embattled Republican hopeful Herschel Walker, who faces an abortion allegation from a second woman.

Warnock is a former pastor and current Georgia Senator going head-to-head with Walker in a tight race.

2nd Woman's Allegation of Abortion

Lawyer Gloria Allred presented the woman to the media on Wednesday. Allred, who has represented many sexual assault and misconduct victims, said her client allegedly had an abortion on Walker's orders.

The woman, named only Jane Doe, accused the anti-abortion Republican candidate of pressuring her to undergo an abortion in the 1990s. Walker allegedly accompanied the woman to an abortion clinic where the procedure occurred.

According to a report by the Guardian, the woman and Walker were in an intimate relationship for many years. They reportedly started dating in 1987 when the woman met the former football player.

The woman said she got pregnant by Walker in 1993 and immediately told him about it. The woman said Walker signified his intention for her to lose the baby through abortion. Allred alleged that Walker gave her client money to pay for the procedure.

The smoking gun in the woman's allegation came in handwritten letters, receipts from hotels, and a voice message that Walker left for the woman during their relationship.

The woman told reporters about the emotional toll of the incident. She said she felt 'scared, confused, and uncertain.' She explained how she thought she "couldn't go through with it" and left the abortion clinic "in tears."

Despite her anguish, the woman said Walker decided to drive her back to the clinic and did not leave until the abortion was over.

She said the experience devastated her and made her feel naive. The woman added that she felt Walker pressured her into having to abort the baby and preyed on her.

"The reason I am here today is because he has publicly taken the position that he is 'about life' and against abortion under any circumstances, when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paid for it," the Guardian quoted her saying.

Also Read: Fallen Police Officer Previously Buried in Unmarked Grave Now Has Monument 115 Years After, Thanks to Pastor's Research

'Morally Unfit to Become Senator'

The woman told reporters that she did not believe Walker was "morally fit" to serve as a U.S. Senator, which prompted her to speak up and offer evidence for the alleged abortion incident.

Despite denying the second woman's allegations, Walker is still not out of hot water yet, as he still has to clear his name from a similar accusation by another woman.

The fresh allegations starkly contrast with the Republican candidate's strong anti-abortion messages, a situation that could be a deciding factor in a tightly-contested Georgia Senate slot.

Political analysts say that the result of the Senate battle in the state could be vital in deciding who gets the Senate majority in the November midterm elections.

For his part, former pastor Warnock hangs tight to his Senate run amid his opponent's debacles.

Warnock won in 2020, and his win in this election could tip the scales in favor of his party in the Senate. He currently has a three-point lead over Walker in the latest poll by FiveThirtyEight, a polling website.

Related Article: Virginia Pastors Lead Relief Gathering Efforts for Hurricane Ian Survivors in Florida