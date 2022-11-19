A Christian organization in Malaysia released a bilingual video on the eve of the 15th General Election (GE15) urging all citizens to troop to polling precincts to cast their votes.

'Vote, Come Rain or Shine'

According to Malay Mail, the Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) issued a video message calling all Protestants, Catholics, and Evangelicals across the country to vote on Nov. 19, no matter the weather. At least nine of Malaysia's senior church leaders from its three major Christian denominations took part in the message.

The clergypersons did not endorse any political candidate or party in their video.

The Christian church leaders focused instead on reminding Malaysians to base their votes on candidates who have clear platforms for education access, anti-corruption drive, and sustaining the environment.

"This coming general election is an acid test for us. It is also a wake-up call for us to fulfil our right and responsibility as citizens of this nation. So, my friends, rain or shine, we must come out to vote: For a better nation, a better future and for the sake of our children and our children's children," Malay Mail quoted John Wong's message in the video.

Wong is Kota Kinabalu's Catholic archbishop. He is also the vice president of the Sabah Council of Churches, the news outlet bared.

Meanwhile, the Kuching Catholic archbishop, Simon Poh, said that voters must take time to know the GE15 candidates. Poh is the vice-chairperson of CFM and the chairperson of the Association of Churches in Sarawak.

"With this coming GE15, know your candidates in your constituency. Evaluate whether their actions benefit the vulnerable, elderly and the poor," Poh told voters.

Also Read: Diocese of Little Rock in Arkansas Asks Parishioners to Cover Students' Scholarship Gap

'Sacred Duty in Nation-building'

Philip Thomas, the chair of CFM and head of the Council of Churches of Malaysia, took to the Bible to encapsulate the message the video wished to convey.

"Therefore it is our responsibility to choose wisely our political leaders as this is our sacred duty in nation-building," the Orthodox Syrian church's cor episcopa said. Aise from Wong, Thomas, and Poh, several other senior clergypersons offered their messages included in the video:

Julian Leow Beng Kim, the Kuala Lumpur Archbishop

Ong Sek Leang, of the Evangelical Bishop of the Assemblies of God

T. Jeyakumar, a Methodist Bishop

Danald Jute, the Anglican Bishop of Kuching Datuk

Eu Hong Seng, the Chairperson of the National Evangelical Christian Fellowship (NECF)

Steven Abarrow, the Anglican Bishop of West Malaysia

Only T. Jeyakumar spoke Bahasa Malaysia, the language predominantly used in church services and Masses across Borneo Malaysia. Jeyakumar hoped for higher funding for mission schools in the country in his message.

The clip lasted for seven minutes and was uploaded Wednesday on the video-sharing site YouTube through NCEF Malaysia and the Kuala Lumpur archdiocese's official account. It has more than 21,000 views at the time of publication.

Those who wish to know more about the ongoing GE15 may visit this website for updates.

Related Article: Sarawak Christians Told: 'Pray for Safe Polls, Vote According to Conscience'