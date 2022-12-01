The people of Covington, Louisiana were shocked by the news of a double homicide. Before the confirmation of the report, there are speculations that the victims could be St. Peter Catholic Church's former pastor and former employee.

The authorities reportedly arrested and charged a local in connection with the murders. The Catholic News Agency reported that the church invited the community for 'Holy Hour' in the midst of the morning news.

Double Homicide in Covington, Louisiana

The article said that there are multiple people with knowledge of the situation that can confirm the identity of the victims. The church itself says that they are aware of the report but are yet to confirm the identities of the deceased pending the coroner's report. However, the church is asking for prayer for the victims and their families while it waits for confirmation.

According to the report, the police found the bodies of the victims half a mile from the church. As for the local Covington man arrested, the authorities charged Antonio Donde Tyson, 49, with various offenses which include first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, and resisting an officer, among others.

The case is still under investigation with the help of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office Crime Lab, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, as well as the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office. The Covington PD reached out to the community, asking people who may have knowledge of the incident to come forward and talk with the authorities. The police department also held a press conference on Tuesday, November 29.

News 19 reported that back in 1993, Tyson received a '40-year sentence for forcible rape, a 40-year sentence for armed robbery, and a 30-year sentence for aggravated burglary.' However, due to Act 138 of 1991, he was made eligible for release on February 1, 2012. He would then be released from the David Wade Correctional Center on August 21, 2022.

Identities of the Victims

The news outlet also reported that one of the victims is Father Otis Young with his preliminary cause of death being blunt and sharp force trauma. The second victim is yet to be confirmed but there assistant of the priest, Ruth Prats, is still missing.

It added that the neighbors of Father Young and Prats believe that Tyson is guilty of the murders. Walter Richard, a neighbor of Prats said that a person like Tyson should not be allowed to be free and 'running around the streets.

'Members of the church laid down flowers, cards, and a candle to pay tribute to the victims.

St. Peter Catholic Church

According to the St. Peter Catholic Church page, it is the oldest and first Catholic Church on the Northshore. Fr. Victor Jouanneault established the church in 1843 at the request of Bishop Antoine Blanc. Its first sanctuary was a wooden structure on the west bluff of Bogue Falaya River.

Today, the church continues to serve the Northshore Catholic population. It currently has a congregation of 3057 families with over 70 ministries. It also has the St. Peter School that teaches children from pre-kindergarten to seventh grade.

