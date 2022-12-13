Pope Francis spoke with The Movement of Christian Workers as recognition for the association's five decades of service to the church. The Vatican News reported that the organization has been contributing to society since after World War II.

It added that currently, the theme of the organization is purification and 'planting season.' During the talk, the pope encouraged the organization to continue their work while finding renewal.

The Message of Pope Francis

The pope talked about the importance of purification as mankind 'are all sinners and in need of God's mercy.' He added that it is important for the organization and the church, in general, to welcome the 'newness of the Spirit' so that the younger generation can find the space and the spirit to grow. Lastly, the pope also asked the movement to look into the exhortations of the Second Vatican Council to see the 'sign of the times.'

The pope then talked about the need for the church to take part in the 'planting season' in the aftermath of the pandemic. He added that for this purpose, the movement has to work with the Church communities to welcome laymen to the churches.

He also said that the movement should give focus to the Social Doctrine of the Church for renewal, imploring them to look into the principles of solidarity and subsidiarity.

Lastly, the Pope left the movement with a message of Inspiration by taking the example of St. Joseph for faith and inspiration.

Movement of Christian Workers

On the page of the movement, it says that it acts 'against injustice and inequality to improve the lives of everyone in society.' It adds that it takes the example of Jesus Christ in its actions to further the causes of workers and people in need.

The organization is a part of the World Movement of Christian Workers and the European Christian Worker Movement. The movement is funded by donations and through a membership fee.

World Movement of Christian Workers

According to the Union of International Associations, the World Movement of Christian Workers or WMCW is an international organization that was founded in May 1961. It took over the functions of the International Federation of Christian Workers Movements, and other similar organizations in France and Switzerland.

The organization aims to unite all the movements from the national and regional scale and to promote such organizations. It added that promotes the causes of the organizations, trains and evangelizes men and women, and ensures that the most deprived are recognized and supported by the church and the political leaders.

St. Joseph

According to Catholic Online, St. Joseph is the patron saint of the Universal Church, the unborn, workers, and happy death, among others. The human father of Jesus Christ was a carpenter who came from the royal lineage of King David.

The article said that it is believed by the church that Joseph died before the death of Jesus Christ by crucifixion as he was not recorded in any of the stories.

