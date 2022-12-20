Despite the bright and festive atmosphere of Hanukkah, the shadow of antisemitism loomed large as Jewish people in the region reported a disturbing rise in hate crimes, causing fear and insecurity among community members.

According to The Washington Post, there have been several instances of antisemitism in the area recently, including graffiti reading "Jews Not Welcome" at Walt Whitman High School, antisemitic emails sent to teachers, and a swastika painted on a bus-stop bench at Montgomery Mall. These incidents have occurred within proximity to the high school.

Antisemitism Threatens to Dim the Lights of Hanukkah Celebration

In recent months, Bethesda has seen several antisemitic incidents, including the discovery of hateful messages such as swastikas, hangmen, and white supremacist language, as well as other antisemitic symbols found on the Bethesda Trolley Trail in August. These events have not surprised Rachel Barold, a Walt Whitman High School freshman who reports frequently hearing antisemitic comments from her classmates. She argued that they are ridiculed constantly, people are making fun of their facial features, and she says that antisemitism is socially acceptable.

Rachel Barold and three other Jewish students from Walt Whitman High School formed a group called Jews4Change after receiving a school-wide email about vandalism at their school during a club activity on Saturday. The group is planning a walkout of classes on Thursday to advocate for the inclusion of more Holocaust education in the curriculum of Montgomery County schools. Barold, whose grandfather is a Holocaust survivor, believes that this is an essential step in addressing the issue of antisemitism.

Fighting for a Future Without Antisemitism: Local Efforts to Eradicate Hate

Sunday afternoon at the Ellipse, Hanukkah was officially launched with a ceremonial event. Attorney General Merrick Garland addressed the crowd, speaking in front of the White House and a giant menorah. Garland mentioned that several members of his family were victims of the Holocaust and added that his grandmother would have also met the same fate if it weren't for the protection offered by the United States. He emphasized his commitment to combating hate-fueled violence and stated that all Americans have a moral responsibility to do the same. According to The U.S. Justice news, Garland exclaimed, "Together we must stand up against the disturbing rise in antisemitism, and together we must stand up against bigotry in any of its forms," he stated. "May we never stop working to ensure that Americans will always be able to gather to light the menorah?"

As mentioned by The Washington Post, Guila Franklin Siegel had already intended to discuss the issue of antisemitism with seventh and eighth graders at Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda on Sunday morning. Still, the incident at Walt Whitman High School made the conversation even more pressing. Franklin Siegel, the associate director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, emphasized the importance of empowering and supporting young people to feel proud of their Jewish identity and to be part of the solution in combating antisemitism rather than handling frightened or wary. The conversation focused on promoting positive energy and a sense of hope.

In response to the recent rise in hate crimes and bigotry, many people are looking for ways to show their support for marginalized communities and stand up against hate. Greg Harris, senior rabbi at Congregation Beth El in Bethesda, suggests that one way to do this is to display symbols of solidarity, such as the Hanukkah menorah, in a visible location like a window. He said this could be a powerful way to show pride in one's faith and demonstrate that hate will not be tolerated. Lighting the menorah can be seen as a religious tradition, but it can also symbolize defiance and a statement of pride in one's identity. He also added that by standing together and showing solidarity, we could work to push back against the messages of hate and intolerance that have been allowed to take hold in society.

Michelle and I send our warmest wishes to everyone celebrating Hanukkah. At a time when antisemitism is on the rise around the world, let’s remember that the light of hope will always shine brighter than hate. From my family to yours, Chag Sameach! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2022



