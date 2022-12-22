Zelensky, the leader of Ukraine, gave a speech to representatives in which he emphasized the importance of investing in global security and democracy. He also pointed out that Russia has a military advantage, with more weapons and soldiers.

The Kremlin has recently increased its use of Wagner Group mercenaries, a brutal group known for its indiscriminate violence, from 1,000 to 20,000. The Wagner Group has reportedly been recruiting troops from prisons in an attempt to strengthen Putin's army.

Fighters from Russia's mercenary Wagner Group Strengthens

As reported by BBC News, Russia is believed to be having difficulty recruiting and maintaining the morale of its soldiers. The West estimates that Russia has lost a significant number of soldiers, and in September, President Putin launched a recruitment drive to try to increase the number of troops. At the same time, Russia has faced setbacks in its military operations, leading some to believe that it has turned to the Wagner Group, a private military company, as a result.

The Wagner Group, which is supported by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a man known as Putin's chef, has been promoting its role in the war in Ukraine. However, UK officials tracking the Wagner Group say that it has traded "quality for quantity" and is now facing the same challenges and losses on the battlefield as the wider Russian military.

The Wagner Group, a Russian private military company, has been recruiting a large number of convicts from Russian prisons. UK officials estimate that the number of convicts in Russian prisons fell by over 23,000 in the two months leading up to November 2022, during the period of recruitment. It is believed that many of these convicts joined Wagner in exchange for the promise of payment and a commuted sentence after serving six months on the front line. However, there have been reports that some families of those killed in action have not received any compensation from Wagner, despite the company's claims to provide such compensation.

Also Read: Many Americans See COVID, Ukraine-Russia War As Evidence Of The 'Last Days' In The Bible

No Fear

The president of Ukraine, Zelensky, gave a speech urging lawmakers to continue providing support and funding for Ukraine's efforts in the war against Russia. He compared the bravery of Ukrainian soldiers to that of American soldiers who fought against Hitler's forces during the Christmas of 1944.

According to The U.S. Sun, Zelensky emphasized the importance of investing in global security and democracy, and said that Ukraine needs more artillery and shells to ensure victory over Russia. He pointed out that Russia could end its aggression, but that the US could help Ukraine achieve victory more quickly. Zelensky spoke in English, saying that Ukraine has artillery but that it is not enough, and that more is needed to fully push back the Russian army.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian President received a strong ovation as he declared that Ukraine will not give up and that the consequences of the conflict go beyond just Ukraine's interests. Zelensky emphasized that Russia has a military advantage, with more weapons and resources. He also presented Congress with a Ukrainian flag that he received from soldiers on the frontline in Bakhmut, a city that has been affected by the war. Zelensky's visit to the US came after a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, during which Biden emphasized the need for the US and the world to continue supporting Ukraine. Biden also noted that he has never seen NATO or the European Union more united in their support of Ukraine.

Related Article: Pope Francis Tells Ukrainians 9 Months After Start of War With Russia: 'Your Pain Is My Pain'