The Good News Club, a ministry associated with Child Evangelism Fellowship, has expressed concern about media portrayals of their work. The group, which aims to share the message of Jesus Christ with children and help them grow in their faith, has accused the media of sensationalizing their efforts in a way that suggests they are promoting satanism.

Lydia Kaiser, a spokesperson for the Good News Club, spoke out on the issue.

Controversial After-School Satan Club Potentially Expanding to Elementary Schools

The Satanic Temple plans to introduce its After School Satan Club to public elementary schools starting Monday, including one in Prince George's County. According to Washington Post, the group petitions school officials to allow the club to open immediately as the academic year begins.

Chapter heads from various cities across the United States, including New York, Boston, Utah, and Arizona, met in Salem on July 10 to discuss strategy, with others from Minneapolis, Detroit, San Jose, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, and Florida joining the conversation online.

The group plans to use a promotional video and its website, afterschoolsatan.com, to advertise the new club. Doug Mesner, the co-founder of the Satanic Temple, stated that it is essential for children to understand that there are multiple perspectives on all issues and that they have the freedom to choose their own beliefs.

The Satanic Temple does not promote worshipping a supernatural being known as Satan, Lucifer, or Beelzebub. They reject all forms of supernaturalism and believe that scientific rationality provides the best understanding of reality. Their plan to introduce the After School Satan Club to public schoolchildren is not intended to promote the worship of the devil.

The Good News Club Accuses Media of Promoting Satanic Organizations

The Good News Club has criticized media coverage of their work and the rise in the notoriety of the After School Satan Club, sponsored by The Satanic Temple (TST). According to Christian Post, Kaiser claimed that media outlets have played a role in promoting TST and that sensationalism is often favored over more balanced reporting.

Kaiser also accused certain news outlets and commentators, such as Fox News's Tucker Carlson, of failing to provide context and of only focusing on the sensational aspects of the story without exploring the reasons behind the rise of the After School Satan Club, which the Good News Club believes is an attempt to oppose their efforts to teach Christianity to children.

Still, The Good News Club has a much more significant presence than the After School Satan Club, with approximately 5,000 clubs in operation compared to only 5 for the satanic group. The Good News Club has also established a state office in nearly every state and has 400 local chapters where staff can train volunteers.

The organization's curriculum has remained unchanged, teaching the principles of salvation, the truth of the Bible, and the importance of following Jesus. While traditional teaching methods such as flannelgraph figures and flashcards have been replaced with more modern digital graphics and media, the club's core message remains unchanged and created U-NITE, an online platform CEF launched. However, the Good News Club faces challenges in today's increasingly hostile cultural environment, where more children are not affiliated with a church and may be unfamiliar with basic Christian concepts such as the true meaning of Christmas.

