Technology and machinery have surpassed human capabilities in various ways, such as strength, speed, and efficiency. However, OpenAI recently released an artificial intelligence chatbot called ChatGPT that seems to mimic human intellect in a way similar to what is often portrayed in science fiction.

The latest chatbot developed by the OpenAI foundation, which Elon Musk founded, may lead to professors, programmers, and journalists losing their jobs shortly due to its advanced writing abilities, proficiency at completing complex tasks, and ease of use. But this is not the case.

The Revolution of AI: Is it Beneficial? Or a Threat?

ChatGPT. is a chatbot that has the potential to perform many tasks typically done in modern educational settings. According to Christianity Today, this has led to concern and speculation about the potential impact of ChatGPT on professionals such as professors, programmers, and journalists, with some suggesting that these individuals may lose their jobs due to the advanced capabilities of the chatbot.

However, it is essential to note that ChatGPT and other AI systems have limitations and can only partially replace human professionals. As AI technology advances, ChatGPT and other dialogue models may become "smarter" and more adaptive. Still, it is essential to recognize these systems' limitations and consider their potential ethical and social implications.

Additionally, ChatGPT's ability to process and organize information poses a challenge to traditional forms of education and assessment and may impact how education is defined and approached in the future.

The Positive Outlook of AI

According to Amit Katwala, writing for Wired, the structure of modern education is focused on teaching people how to collect and transmit information. As a result, there is concern that AI systems like ChatGPT will be able to surpass humans in this area and fundamentally change the nature of educational institutions.

However, this perspective on education as simply the transmission of information is limited and needs to adequately capture the full scope of what education should strive to accomplish. Suppose the purpose of educational institutions is the holistic development of students, including their intellect, character, wisdom, and understanding of the world.

In that case, these institutions will always be relevant and essential to society, even in a world where AI plays a more significant role. Therefore, it is crucial to consider the full range of goals and purposes of education, rather than solely focusing on the transmission of information, when evaluating the potential impact of AI on educational institutions.

According to a report cited by WOEM, education should not only focus on teaching technical skills and preparing students for the workforce but should also address the "larger questions" of life and help students prioritize their values. Education should provide a comprehensive understanding of knowledge, skill, and craft rather than solely preparing students for job readiness.

While AI systems like Google may help individuals access and process information, they cannot foster the development of virtues and moral excellence. Knowledge alone cannot constitute wisdom, judgment, and other essential qualities. It is necessary to recognize AI's limitations and prioritize the development of these qualities in education.

