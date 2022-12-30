The Catholic Jesuit order, to which Pope Francis belongs, has been under scrutiny recently due to allegations that a high-ranking priest within the order sexually abused several women.

This case has sparked outrage and concern about the Church's handling of misconduct and how it holds offenders accountable. The scandal has raised questions about the Church's policies for addressing such crimes and the effectiveness of these measures in ensuring the safety of victims and preventing future abuses from occurring.

Jesuit Priest Abuse Scandal Exposes Systemic Failures in the Catholic Church's Handling of Misconduct

According to an article in Digital Journal, Father Marko Rupnik, a 68-year-old Slovenian priest and artist, has been accused of sexually and emotionally abusing several women at a religious community in Ljubljana in the early 1990s. The allegations first emerged in the Italian media, leading the Jesuit order to sanction Rupnik and revoke his right to hear confessions.

The Vatican's ministry for the doctrine of the faith was also involved in the case but stated that the statute of limitations had expired, meaning that Rupnik could not be put on trial. In a separate case, Rupnik was also found guilty of absolving an accomplice for having sex with him, a severe crime in church law that resulted in his ex-communication from the Catholic Church in May 2020.

A Vatican decree lifted the ex-communication after Rupnik acknowledged the offense and repented. According to Yahoo! News, the Jesuit superior general, Father Arturo Sosa, stated that it is normal for the prefect of the dicastery to speak with the pope before making decisions. Still, he needed to confirm whether or not the pope had been consulted about Rupnik's case.

Calls for Reform Within Jesuit Order Amid Sexual Abuse Scandal

Rupnik is also a well-known mosaic artist whose works can be found in the Vatican and at the basilica in Lourdes. Recently, he has faced accusations of abuse, which has caused concern within the Jesuit community, a group of Catholic priests with 14,500 members worldwide.

The allegations were reported to the Vatican in 2021 and then forwarded to the Jesuits. The Jesuits have encouraged anyone else with complaints to come forward and have promised to listen and provide understanding and empathy. The accusations against Rupnik come at a time when the Catholic Church is still dealing with the aftermath of the sexual abuse of children by clergy and the attempts to cover up these crimes.

An investigation conducted in January 2022 found evidence that Father Rupnik should be held accountable for his actions and recommended that the Vatican take legal action against him. Rupnik has faced sanctions, including a ban on confessing and participating in spiritual activities and a requirement to obtain permission from his superiors before engaging in public activities.

In a report in Daily Mail, a religious sister alleged that Rupnik pressured her into having sex with him and claimed that the church hierarchy protected him and did not respond to her complaints. The Slovenian bishops have condemned the case and expressed regret at the failure of officials to take necessary measures and the cover-up of sexual and spiritual violence and abuse of power and authority. Despite being implicated in the case, Rupnik still holds a consultative role in several departments within the Vatican government.

